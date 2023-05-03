Top barrister gives talk to Telford College students

A top Midlands barrister visited Telford College to deliver an inspirational talk to a group of A level students.

David Tyack, from No5 Chambers in Birmingham, has practiced law for more than 30 years, and specialises in clinical negligence and personal injury cases.

He spoke to students in the college’s A level centre about how to prepare the sort of CV and personal statement which will appeal to the top universities.

Students and teachers were then involved in a workshop exploring their university experience, and discussing how to decide where is best to apply.

Magenta Tombs, who is studying A levels in art, history and media and is aiming to study animation at university, said: “I found the talk very helpful. It’s made me even more determined to aim high and push myself.”

And Maya Newton, who is studying maths, physics and media, added:

“I found the financial side of the talk really useful. I went straight home to my mum and said ‘Right I’m doing this, I’m aiming high’.”

Holly Davies, head of academic at Telford College, said:

“It was great to welcome David to our Wellington campus. He gave students lots of insightful tips.

“It was fantastic to see our young people interacting with a guest speaker and their teachers, exploring the benefits of university and giving themselves the best chance of being offered a place.”

