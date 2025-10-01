Topping Out Ceremony Marks Milestone in Multi-Million-Pound Bradford College Building Project

Bradford College marked a significant milestone as governors and special guests gathered at the £19.3 million Junction Mills development for a commemorative topping-out ceremony.

The college event celebrated the highest point of the building’s structure being put in place, signalling the next phase of work to create a cutting-edge training facility for automotive, digital, and engineering skills.

Set to open its doors to students in 2026, the four-storey building has been made possible thanks to £17.8 million from the Department for Education Further Education Capital Transformation Fund (FECTF) and a £1.5 million College contribution. Morgan Sindall Construction is building the new facility.

Attendees included Bradford College governors, project delivery staff, and a group of current Level 2 Motor Vehicle students who will move to the new building on completion. After donning their safety gear, the grouplistened to a project briefing by Morgan Sindall’s Project Manager, Dan Marsh.

The group then toured the Thornton Road construction site, discussing internal spaces and their intended uses, construction methodology and logistics, and information about project-specific challenges. At the top of Junction Mills, the group signed the structural steel frame before the ‘topping out’ of the building, with Vice Principal Chris Malish assisting with the laying of a roof ballast.

Dan Marsh, Morgan Sindall’s Project Manager on the scheme at Bradford College, said:

“It was fantastic to provide an update to project stakeholders at such a significant point in the project. Bradford College and Morgan Sindall have formed an excellent relationship through working tirelessly in collaboration to get this far, and we intend to cement this by bringing the project to a close on time, on budget, and with excellent quality.”

Once completed, the Bradford College Automotive and Digital Engineering Department will relocate from Bowling Back Lane to the premises, with as many as 650 students potentially enrolling at the Centre. Junction Mills will offer skills in new technologies, such as modern automotive and digital engineering, electric/hybrid vehicles and advanced manufacturing. The Centre will be vital in supporting the growth of technology and low-carbon skills capability within West Yorkshire.

Stephen Smith, Head of Engineering & Motor Vehicle at Bradford College, said:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to see our new hi-tech home for Motor Vehicle reaching this exciting topping-off milestone. This is a huge step forward for both staff and students, and I can’t wait to see the opportunities it creates.

“This new facility will give our staff access to the very best resources, enabling them to deliver even more innovative and industry-relevant teaching. For our students, it means learning in an environment that mirrors modern workshops and garages, giving them the hands-on experience and confidence they need to thrive in their future careers.”

The project has already been awarded a Morgan Sindall platinum standard for carbon savings – the first in the Yorkshire region. Currently, a total of 182 tonnes of carbon has been saved, which is equivalent to heating 67 UK homes annually.

The next phase of the project will include further watertightness works, window installation, completion of the Steel Framing System (SFS) and Cement Particle Boarding, and the continuation of super-structure brickwork.

Barbara Mangan, a Bradford College Independent Governor, said:

“Even though Junction Mills is still a skeleton structure, the rain couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the tour team, who really brought it to life. I can’t wait to have another tour once it is kitted out and ready to welcome the first students.”

Independent Governor Billy Khokhar added:

“I really enjoyed the tour and saw the excellent progress being made for the new build. This is going to be a state-of-the-art building, which will be a fantastic teaching and learning environment for staff and students in the coming years. I also enjoyed seeing the college’s new Garden Mills building, which looks a hugely impressive and attractive environment for students to learn in.”

Over the last two years, Bradford College has secured nearly £32 million in funding, with Junction Mills central to an ambitious estates strategy designed to nurture inspiring careers that support regional economic growth. Other projects include the refurbished Garden Mills building for higher education ‘STEM’ students which opened in 2024.