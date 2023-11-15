Total People heads to the National Apprenticeship Show

One of the North West’s leading apprenticeship providers will be represented at the two-day event in Liverpool.

The National Apprenticeship Show is returning to the North West, and one of the region’s leading apprenticeship providers has confirmed it will once again be in attendance.

Taking place at Exhibition Centre Liverpool on Thursday 23 and Friday 24 November, the National Apprenticeship Show covers all levels of apprenticeships, from entry level to higher and degree, offering young people the chance to engage with forty of the region’s top apprenticeship providers and employers.

Total People’s expert staff will be on hand at stand 71 to guide young learners who are interested in a vocational or practical course to kickstart their career. With different apprenticeship routes and programmes available in a range of industries, from Automotive & Engineering to Accountancy, Professional, Childcare and Health & Social Care, one of the region’s leading providers has a host of opportunities on offer.

Melanie Nicholson, Managing Director of Total People, said:

“The National Apprenticeship Show is always a real highlight on the calendar! We can’t wait to demonstrate why apprenticeships are such a rewarding, successful pathway to meaningful employment.

“We help learners from all walks of life to achieve their full potential, whether they’re looking to secure their first role, progress in their current role or even change careers. The National Apprenticeship Show helps us to reach those people and support them on that next step, so we’re excited to meet our future apprentices.”

Anyone interested in learning more about apprenticeships can book their place at the National Apprenticeship Show for free via the event website.

