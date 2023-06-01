Train for Life course helps candidates enhance employability skills

Seven candidates recently completed a Train for Life employability short course facilitated by the Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI) at @Borders College.

The course included training in Customer Service, Data Science, Employability, Healthy Living, IT Skills, Emergency First Aid at Work, Health & Safety, Food Hygiene and Work Experience.

This was a very successful course, with three of the candidates already securing employment and one progressing to another course.

The course ended with a celebration event attended by the candidates and Jo Pringle, Programme Support Officer from Scottish Borders Council, who provided the funding for the course through The Scottish Borders LEP, and who presented the certificates.

Also in attendance was Mike Niven from DWP, Fiona Turnbull, Borders College Account Manager and Ross Docherty, Borders College Course Tutor.

Mike Niven from DWP said:

“Our Train for Life course runs in partnership with Borders College has again been a great success. Borders College has supported candidates to achieve a range of certified training and enhanced their employability skills. We are already seeing great results with candidates securing Job Interviews, starting work trials and moving into full-time work.”

Ross Docherty from Borders College commented:

“The students attending the course really thrived and gained important new skills which also helped them build confidence going into the world of employment, with 3 students having already started a new job as a result of the Train for Life course.”

Comments from candidates included:

“I enjoyed my time on the course, everyone is friendly, and the course is easy to understand.”

“The course was really good, and the highlight was learning new skills.”

“The tutors were very knowledgeable, and the course was great.”

Published in