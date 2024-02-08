Training Now is producing a new generation of care workers through government Adult Education Budget funding

Through government funding from the Adult Education Budget, leading training provider Training Now has helped unemployed people kickstart their exciting careers in the health and social care sector.

Since it was awarded £350,000 of government funding from the Adult Education Budget (AEB), national training provider Training Now has improved the lives of countless people across the country.

Training Now won the government AEB competitive tender over hundreds of leading training providers across the country and is proud to be the only training provider in the South West able to offer these expertly-led training opportunities.

Proud to be producing the next generation of care workers by providing government-funded health and social care training to eligible people, Training Now is ahead of the game following the UK government’s newly launched recruitment drive for the sector and new career pathways for the future.

Training Now’s two-week Employability Course which supports unemployed people getting back into work has had the most impact of the AEB-funded training.

Delivered by Training Now’s expert Teaching and Learning Coaches, the Employability Course gives candidates the transferable skills, experience and confidence to succeed in a professional interview, helping them to secure a long-term career where they can grow and succeed.

One of the recent graduates of Training Now’s Employability Course is Ethan McLucas, who is thriving in his new role as a support worker at a supported living service in Dorset. Ethan, who always had an ambition of working with younger people with disabilities, was supported in his career journey by his Teaching and Learning Coach, Su Turner.

Delighted with his success, Su said:

“Ethan was a great candidate from our Employability course. He relished every challenge that was presented to him: doing very well in mock interviews, taking an active role in seminars, and making the most of his time with our guest speakers. “I’m so proud of what Ethan has achieved in such a short period, he has a bright future ahead of him in health and social care.”

Now settled in his new role as a support worker, Ethan will always have support from Su and the Training Now team should he ever require it.

Ethan said:

“At first I was very anxious about enrolling on the Employability course but my tutor Su was very understanding and really helped me push myself out of my comfort zone. “It has been my ambition for many years to support younger people with disabilities so I am really thankful for the opportunity.”

Candidates are guaranteed interviews for suitable roles after completing the course, where they can showcase their transferrable skills, knowledge and experience to local employers, with the Employability Course boasting a very high success rate.

Many national companies are now filling vacancies through Training Now’s Employability Course, one of these is Agincare, a national care provider which delivers high-quality care services to thousands of people across the country.

As the Employability Course enrols only pre-screened ‘job-ready’ candidates, it means that employers can quickly fill vacancies with skilled people.

Agincare Recruitment Business Partner, Sean Colledge said:

“We have had some great candidates from Training Now’s Employability course that have thrived in care roles nationwide. “Both parties have greatly benefitted from the Employability course, especially during a time of uncertainty for recruitment in the health and social care sector.”

The AEB-funded training also includes well-established health and social care qualifications: The Award in Dementia, Principles of End of Life Care and Award in Supporting Individuals with Learning Disabilities. There are also pathway Functional Skills qualifications in Maths and English for people who may have struggled to gain formal qualifications.

