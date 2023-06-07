Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Twin Group to offer education and training to support refugees into work in East Midlands

RGMR June 7, 2023
0 Comments
Twin Group is pleased to announce that we have been awarded the new Refugee Employability Programme (REP) contract as Prime Provider for the East Midlands, funded by the Home Office.

The REP will complement existing community integration provisions by offering a further service for refugees who would benefit from additional support. With REP, Twin Group will provide refugees with a wide range of support in moving towards employment and progressing their journey to self-sufficiency.

This contract will involve varied employability training to suit individual needs, such as CV writing, digital skills, and interview guidance. It also includes flexible and holistic support, help with cultural orientation, English language learning, and support achieving qualifications for existing skills.

Twin Group CEO Caroline Fox said,

“The UK has a long history of supporting those seeking refuge, and we are so glad to be able to do our part in supporting those in need of assistance. The barrier to entry for employment can be greater for refugees as they integrate into society, and it’s important to provide additional support for those who would most benefit. 

 ”We can’t wait to begin delivering this contract and growing opportunity for all.”

Published in: Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships
RGMR

Responses

