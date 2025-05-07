UK’s first hydrogen training centre opens for next generation of green gas engineers at Fife College

UK’s first hydrogen training centre for Gas Safe* registered engineers opens at Fife College.

Over 100 local engineers will be upskilled to safely install and maintain hydrogen appliances for SGN’s H100 Fife project.

The centre is a key milestone for H100 Fife which will deliver an end-to-end green hydrogen gas network, providing heating and cooking for several hundred local homes.

GMB union, SGN and Fife College leaders highlight the need to upskill gas workers for a low-carbon future.

Energy network SGN and Fife College are celebrating the opening of the UK’s first hydrogen training centre for gas engineers.

The facility, located at Fife College’s Levenmouth Campus, will train over 100 Gas Safe registered engineers this year, equipping them with the green skills needed to safely convert homes from natural gas to hydrogen. This training is essential for the engineers who will be involved in SGN’s green hydrogen trial, H100 Fife, which will supply green hydrogen to homes in Levenmouth through a new purpose-built network.

Gary Smith, General Secretary of GMB, the UK’s largest energy union, welcomed the launch. He said:

“The opening of this hydrogen training centre is a milestone for the gas industry and its workforce. As we transition to a net-zero economy, it’s vital that we not only protect jobs but also ensure that workers are upskilled for the future.

“This centre will empower today’s engineers to safely work with hydrogen while preparing them for roles that will shape the transition to green energy. It’s a testament to the resilience of the workforce and their ability to adapt to the changing energy landscape.”

The training centre offers hands-on experience with hydrogen appliances and systems, supported by leading manufacturers such as, Baxi, Worcester Bosch, Clean Burner Systems (CBS), Bosch Home Appliances and MeteRSit. It will ensure that engineers gain the knowledge and competency to safely install, test, and maintain hydrogen appliances and heating systems in domestic settings, advancing the UK’s transition to green energy solutions. Every engineer taking part will gain an official hydrogen qualification added to their Gas Safe registration.

Simon Kilonback, CEO of SGN, commented:

“The opening of the UK’s first hydrogen training centre for Gas Safe engineers is a major milestone for SGN and the energy sector as a whole.

“We’re excited to be working with the local community as we deliver our end-to-end hydrogen network in Fife. This is a key part of our wider plans to harness the potential of green gasses like hydrogen and biomethane to help decarbonise homes and businesses.”

Training will be delivered to local Gas Safe registered engineers in Fife by expert trainers with experience in delivering gas training with support from industry professionals. SGN has developed the courses in partnership with Fife College for the past two years, alongside key stakeholders such as certification body BPEC, Energy & Utility Skills and the Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers (IGEM).

Jim Metcalfe, Principal of Fife College, said:

“Fife College is proud to be a national leader in clean energy skills as we launch this dedicated hydrogen training facility. We are honoured to work in such a deep and innovative partnership with SGN.

“Through this cutting-edge centre at our Levenmouth Campus, we are working to upskill over 100 engineers with the specialist knowledge needed to support the UK’s transition to net zero.

“This collaboration with SGN forms part of our wider commitment to sustainability, which also includes the opening of our new Dunfermline City Campus – Scotland’s first net-zero-ready vocational training campus – later this year. Together, these landmark developments place Fife College at the forefront of delivering the skills and infrastructure needed to shape a more sustainable future for us all.”

The engineers being trained from SGN, Baxi, Worcester Bosch and Warmworks will help convert natural gas homes over to hydrogen when the H100 Fife trial launches later this year. Fife Council staff will also be trained as part of SGN’s commitment to future-proof local engineers for the challenges ahead.

The opening of the training centre is a landmark event in SGN’s efforts to support the UK’s transition to net zero and underscores the vital role of skilled engineers in integrating hydrogen as a key low-carbon energy source.

* All engineers working on domestic gas appliances in the UK must be on the Gas Safe register, and as such are referred to as Gas Safe engineers.