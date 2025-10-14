University Centre Peterborough confirmed among first in UK to deliver new Lifelong Learning Entitlement (LLE) initiative

University Centre Peterborough (UCP), part of Inspire Education Group (IEG), has been confirmed as one of the first Higher Education providers in the UK selected to deliver courses under the Government’s new Lifelong Learning Entitlement (LLE) initiative. This announcement marks a major milestone in the national vision to make higher education more flexible, accessible, and responsive to the evolving needs of employers and learners alike.

Only Higher Education institutions with Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) Silver recognition and full Office for Students (OfS) registration have been approved for this first delivery wave. UCP’s inclusion in this pioneering group demonstrates the high quality of its teaching, the strength of its academic outcomes, and the institution’s growing reputation for delivering innovative and employer-focused education.

Launching in January 2027, the LLE will transform the way people access higher education by offering funding for modular study rather than traditional full-time degree routes. This approach will allow adults and professionals to learn flexibly throughout their lives, selecting modules that align with their career goals or support progression into new industries. Learners will be able to build credits over time towards a full qualification, supporting lifelong development in a way that reflects modern working patterns.

Through this model, individuals already in employment will be able to access study in key areas such as business development, artificial intelligence, cyber security, counselling, research, and other high-demand disciplines. The initiative aims to support employers in addressing current and future skills shortages while enabling individuals to remain agile in a changing job market.

University Centre Peterborough has already begun redesigning its degree provision to support this flexible approach to learning. The university is actively inviting employers across the region to collaborate in developing modular learning pathways that respond directly to workforce needs, ensuring that the skills being developed align with real industry demand.

Liz Knight, Academic Director at University Centre Peterborough, said:

“The Lifelong Learning Entitlement is a significant development, and being in the first wave of approved HE providers is a great testament to the quality of UCP provision and our excellent student outcomes. The ability to study funded modules in specific subjects means that those in employment can upskill and improve their career progression.

“It also means that mature learners or those wishing to try higher education before committing to a full degree can do so. Our proactive approach to working with employers, students, and alumni is key to making the LLE a success and ensuring our offer addresses skills gaps and prepares students for the ever-changing employment market.”

As part of Inspire Education Group, which also includes Peterborough College and Stamford College, UCP offers a complete learning journey for students from Level 1 through to Level 7. This integrated structure allows the Group to provide clear and cohesive education pathways that support both individual learners and the wider workforce.

IEG’s recent recognition as Large Business of the Year and Training Provider of the Year at major business awards across Peterborough and Stamford further reinforces the Group’s position as a regional leader in education and skills. The confirmation of UCP as an early adopter of the LLE strengthens IEG’s ongoing commitment to driving regional skills growth, fostering innovation, and supporting the economic development of Greater Peterborough and beyond through education and collaboration.