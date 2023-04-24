Vehicle Motivator for SERC Apprentice Daniel

It is not everyday you hear about someone being given a car as a motivator, but that was the case for a South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Apprentice who is on track to becoming a vehicle mechanic.

Daniel Scullion (17), from Dunmurry, is currently completing his Level 2 Apprenticeship NI Vehicle Maintenance & Repair (Light Vehicle) at SERC’s Lisburn Campus and is employed by Sprint Auto Centre in Dunmurry.

Daniel was delighted when his mentor, and Garage Owner, Pat McCrea presented him with a 2013 Vauxhall Meriva – named Charlie – to work on fixing up and to help motivate him on his apprenticeship journey.

Daniel said, “It was a real surprise, and I was delighted to have the expense of a first car sorted. Of course, I have to work at fixing it up and will organise the tax and insurance myself, but it is a brilliant way to keep me motivated to learn and to develop my skills and knowledge as part of the apprenticeship.”

The young man, who progressed to SERC from Lisnagarvey High School, where he took a class in motor vehicle, said, “I have always been interested in cars and I hope to go on to the Level 3 on successful completion of my Level 2. I am really enjoying the apprenticeship and I am learning something new every day. My job involves working in the garage at Sprint Autos most days and then I am at SERC one day each week.”

Pat McCrea, Garage Owner, Sprint Auto Centre said,

“I thought having a car of his own to work on and to fix up would be a good motivator for Daniel to keep him focused as he completes his apprenticeship. As well as learning on the job, Daniel will know his own car inside out and will be responsible for maintaining it and ensuring it is road worthy. We are delighted to have Daniel on board as he completes his apprenticeship with our team here at Sprint Autos supported by SERC.”

