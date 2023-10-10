Vistry apprenticeship helps provide a career path for Tom

An apprenticeship with Vistry Kent has helped a school leaver set his sights on a career in the construction industry.

Tom Hummerson, 21, from Bromley, didn’t know what he wanted to do after finishing his A-levels in 2021, but his stepdad, who works for Vistry’s IT department, suggested the housebuilder’s apprenticeship programme.

Tom joined the company in April 2022, starting at Vistry’s Watermans Park location in Gravesend, and since July has been working as a trainee assistant site manager at Davington Fields in Faversham. Vistry Kent is building properties under its Bovis Homes brand at both developments.

Once Tom has completed his apprenticeship, he hopes to continue on the career path towards becoming a site manager.

Tom said:

“My confidence has really grown since starting at Vistry. I feel like I am in the right place to start building my career, which is a big achievement for me considering I was not sure what path I was going to follow.

“The most rewarding part for me is when I am there to hand over a house to a buyer, knowing I played a part in its construction. I understand it’s important to build a good reputation with customers to ensure they are happy. That is what it is all about for me.”

Tom’s work ethos has earned him praise from colleagues, while buyers have given him positive feedback in their customer satisfaction surveys after moving in.

Comments received from customers have included:

‘Tom has gone above and beyond to help and support us with any issues we have had, and nothing has been too much of a problem for him’, ‘Tom is always happy to help and give solutions to any of my requests. The level of his communication is superb’ and ‘Tom has our full trust. He is also incredibly knowledgeable on the build of our house, answers all our questions and gives us valuable advice’.

Kakha Buchukuri, Tom’s project manager at Watermans Park, said:

“During Tom’s time at Watermans Park, he was a delight to work with. He took on every task he was given, eager to push himself further. His positive attitude and eagerness to go the extra mile was picked up by buyers as well, as Tom has received plenty of positive feedback from them.”

Tom is undertaking a Level 4 Construction Site Supervisor apprenticeship which is provided through education provider Skills4Stem.

He has an online class with Skills4Stem once every two weeks, and has one day a week set aside for completing coursework. The rest of the time is spent gaining valuable skills on site.

Tom said:

“I chose to go for an apprenticeship instead of university as I wanted something more practical. The way I learn best is when someone shows me how to do something and I can watch them – then from that I know what is required to complete a task.

“My job role currently consists of supporting the assistant site manager and helping ensure health and safety on site is to the correct standard. Since starting, every day is different. I go to meetings and am involved in inspecting the site and admin.

Tom is due to complete his apprenticeship in February 2024, and he hopes after that to do the training required to be able to become a site manager.

Vistry Kent is part of Vistry Group, which includes Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

