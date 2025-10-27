Walbrook Institute London celebrates its higher education and professional graduates

The graduation at London’s historic Guildhall on Friday 24 October 2025 marked the institute’s first ceremony under its new name.

Walbrook Institute London has celebrated its higher education students and advanced LIBF qualification holders at a prestigious ceremony at London’s Guildhall.

The graduation ceremony has been held at the Guildhall for over 15 years. This year’s event brought together approximately 150 graduates and 500 guests, including family, friends, the institute’s faculty and support staff, and special guests from the banking and finance sector.

Students from the institute’s higher and professional education programmes spoke at the event to share their feelings on the day. Walbrook Institute London also presented prizes for outstanding student engagement and academic achievement.

On-campus BSc student Jathusa Mahendran was particularly praised at the ceremony. She received a special CEO prize in recognition of her exceptional initiative, performance and impact in both academic and extracurricular pursuits. During her studies, Jathusa was a Careers Ambassador in her final year, helping her fellow students to find jobs and prepare for life after graduation. She also represented the student body at academic board meetings with senior leaders.

Steve Hill, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of Walbrook Institute London, said:

“Graduation day is my favourite day in the Walbrook calendar – a chance to celebrate the success of our on-campus and online students, whatever stage of career or learning they’re at.

“It was fantastic to meet so many of our students and their families at the Guildhall, as well as hearing from our student speakers. I was also proud to present the CEO’s prize to an outstanding individual, Jathusa Mahendran, who represented and supported her fellow students while studying full-time at our London campus.

“I’d like to issue my congratulations again to all the professional and higher education students who graduated with us this year.”

Jacob Mangoro, who received his 1st class honours degree in BSc Finance, Investment & Risk and spoke at the event, said:

“After three incredible years, I’m proud and excited to be graduating with a first-class degree in Finance, Investment & Risk. This experience has shaped the way I think and adapt, preparing me to turn knowledge into impact and ambition into change.”

Linzi Harris received her 1st class BSc (Hons) in Financial Services Management, which formed the degree part of her apprenticeship programme, and LIBF Chartership. She also addressed the audience in the Guildhall, and said:

“Completing my degree apprenticeship has been a journey of challenge and discovery – a reminder that determination, balance and passion can turn ambition into achievement. This year’s graduation is a real celebration for me and all the apprentices.”

Jenny Carrington, who formally received her Advanced Diploma in Banking and Finance, in addition to Chartership status, spoke at the event on behalf of her fellow professional education students. She said:

“Graduation day fills me with immense pride and a sense of celebration. It marks the achievement of an advanced qualification and chartership that have already begun to transform my professional journey. Gaining this qualification has boosted my confidence, deepened my knowledge, and enhanced my strategic understanding, opening up potentially broader career opportunities.”

First founded in 1879 as the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Walbrook Institute London has over 145 years of history in delivering banking and financial education in the heart of the city. This year marks the first graduation under the institution’s new name, after it adopted the overarching Walbrook Institute London name in April 2025.

In addition to on-campus and online postgraduate programmes and apprenticeship teaching, Walbrook continues to offer professional financial services and banking qualifications and membership services under the LIBF name.