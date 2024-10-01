Wales to host WorldSkills UK National Finals 2025

WorldSkills UK has announced it will be partnering with the Welsh Government and [LG1] Inspiring Skills Excellence to host the WorldSkills UK National Finals 2025 in Wales for the first time ever.

Wales will be gearing up to welcome the UK’s finest talent next November on the back of an incredibly successful final in Lyon this September, where two Welsh competitors brought home awards. Ruben Duggen bagged a Silver in Plumbing, while Ruby Pile was voted Best in Nation for her professionalism in Restaurant Services.

Welsh Government Skills Minister Jack Sargeant said:

“As a former apprentice myself, earning whilst learning was a game-changer for me and apprentices like Ruben.

I’m proud that Wales will host the WorldSkills Finals UK 2025.

I’m sure Ruben’s achievement this year and welcoming the national competition here next year will inspire many potential Welsh apprentices of the future.”

Venues across South Wales will host the annual WorldSkills UK Competition Finals from the 25 – 28 November, 2025. This marks the first time the event has been held in Wales.

Seen as an integral part of the post-16 education and training calendar, the WorldSkills UK Competitions attract over 6,000 registrations from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland annually. The competition-based training programmes provide education institutions and employers with opportunities to develop and benchmark the abilities of their students and apprentices against international standards.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“It will be fantastic to bring the WorldSkills UK National Finals to South Wales next year.

“Our skills competitions programmes are central to driving excellence in technical education, helping learners demonstrate their readiness for high skilled jobs in sectors vital for the UK economy. Working with our partners in Wales we will celebrate the UK’s best young technicians and draw attention to the role that world-class skills play in our economy.”

Mike James, WorldSkills UK Trustee and Chief Executive, Cardiff and Vale College Group said:

“Hosting the WorldSkills UK National Finals is a brilliant opportunity not only for Wales, but for the whole of the UK to come together and shine a spotlight on skills excellence.

“As a Trustee of WorldSkills UK and College Principal I see first-hand the pivotal role the National Finals play in bringing together education, industry and governments to benchmark, share best practice and highlight the importance of high-quality skills training. We look forward to showcasing the excellent facilities we have here in Wales and welcoming students and apprentices from across the UK.”

During the National Finals, young people from across the UK will be tested in skills as diverse as Aircraft Maintenance, 3D Digital Game Art, Welding and Health and Social Care, Cooking and Electrical Installation. Those who excel may be considered to represent the UK at future international WorldSkills Competitions.

Paul Evans, Skills Ambassador for Wales and Project Director of Inspiring Skills Excellence said:

“We are beyond delighted to bring the WorldSkills UK National Finals to Wales in 2025

“We know from our strong participation in Wales that competition activity offers life changing opportunities to young people. It brings a competitive edge to employers and broadens knowledge and expertise across the education and training sector.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating technical skills and welcoming the best from across the UK to an exceptional event.”

The WorldSkills UK National Finals will take place this year from 19 – 22 November in venues across Greater Manchester. The Greater Manchester Colleges Group, who partnered with WorldSkills UK to host the Finals in 2023 and 2024, will hand the ‘baton’ over to Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales at this year’s Medal Ceremony which will be held at Bridgewater Hall on 22 November.

Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales