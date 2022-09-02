WCG awarded Quality in Careers Standard

College group WCG has been recognised for its outstanding careers work and been presented with a major standard.

The college group, which includes colleges in Warwickshire and Worcestershire, has been awarded the national Quality in Careers Standard – awarded under licence by Ixion.

The national Quality in Careers Standard is awarded to education providers who can demonstrate the importance they place on careers and how they support students to make decisions about their life after school or college.

WCG is continually working to improve the chances and opportunities of all the students.

Achieving the national Quality in Careers Standard shows how the principal, governors and leadership team at WCG embrace, promote and endorse quality careers education and recognise the part it plays in the overall success of the college and its students.

The college offers a range of activities to introduce students to the world of work and helps them make decisions about life after college, with industry placements, one-to-one advice and an employer focused curriculum.

WCG is comprised of six individual colleges across the Midlands, including Royal Leamington Spa College, Warwick Trident College, Rugby College, Moreton Morrell College, Evesham College and Pershore College.

Emma Williamson, Head of Careers and Information at WCG, said: “We have been working towards achieving this standard for the last 18 months and it’s fantastic to have now achieved our goal.

“WCG recognises the important role college plays in helping students

develop their knowledge, skills and experience so they can go out into the world and achieve

personal success.

“Quality in Careers has provided a flexible framework that enabled us to audit our work on careers and ensure our students are receiving advice, practical support and

experience so they are prepared for the next stage of their education, employment, self-

employment or training.

“Whilst we found the process of going through the national Quality in Careers Standard to be challenging, it has been a highly rewarding process that has brought together all of the teams that work to support students achieve their goals.”

To find out more about studying at WCG visit www.wcg.ac.uk/study

