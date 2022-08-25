We have been nominated!
The Sustainable Small Business Awards have nominated Yorkshire Learning Providers for the Sustainable Changemaker Award 2022!
We are very grateful and very excited!
A huge shoutout to our Managing Director, Alex Miles, who has been championing our Green Skills and Sustainable Development Ambition. For more information visit Green Skills & Sustainable Development AMBITION – Yorkshire Learning Providers (wylp.org.uk)Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
