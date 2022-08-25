Shopping Cart

From education to employment
We have been nominated!

West Yorkshire Learning Providers August 25, 2022
The Sustainable Small Business Awards have nominated Yorkshire Learning Providers for the Sustainable Changemaker Award 2022!

We are very grateful and very excited!

A huge shoutout to our Managing Director, Alex Miles, who has been championing our Green Skills and Sustainable Development Ambition. For more information visit Green Skills & Sustainable Development AMBITION – Yorkshire Learning Providers (wylp.org.uk)

West Yorkshire Learning Providers

