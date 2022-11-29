West London College Student Desharn Fearon is London Boxing Champion

Three times London Boxing Champion, Sports and Fitness Level 3 student Desharn Fearon (18) won the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs Championships (NABC) earlier this month (13 November). Next for Desharn are the NABC Nationals in February 2023 where he plans to compete with the best young boxers from Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and England.

No stranger to winning trophies in boxing, Desharn won the London Youth Development 60Kg Championship in 2019 and in 2021.

Desharn says he chose to study at West London College as: “I was impressed by the Boxing Academy, especially the coaches Douggie, Kacper and Goldie”.

Coach Douggie (left) and Coach Goldie (right) with Desharn

Desharn has a huge list of boxing heroes and quickly reels off Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Robinson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Ashley Theophane and Floyd Mayweather as highly inspirational figures. If he had to name just one, he picks out Muhammad Ali as his all time favourite. Desharn says: “I like his motto ‘Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee’.”

Desharn describes himself as a ‘forward fighter’. He says: “I come forward and punch hard and fast.”

Coach Douggie says: “Desharn is a fantastic boxer, and a model student, he sets the perfect example, every session.”

After his Level 3 course, Desharn plans to focus on his boxing career and coaching.

The West London College Boxing Academy

Watch this video of Desharn coaching and the West London College Boxing Academy:

