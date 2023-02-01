What are the fundamentals of compliant apprenticeships?

What’s more, they impact on every member of staff involved in apprenticeships – from curriculum and delivery teams to operational and employer engagement teams.
So, what does this mean for you as an apprenticeship provider? Where should you start when thinking about compliance across your organisation?
Back to basics
It might seem obvious, but to understand the fundamental rules of compliant apprenticeships requires a basic appreciation of what an apprenticeship is.
Essentially, the apprenticeship is a substantial learning journey of at least 278 hours of off-the-job training (OTJT) across a one-year duration followed by end point assessment activities. An apprenticeship is not simply a training or a skills programme, it is something that works with a job role and delivers competence against the Knowledge, Skills and Behaviours (KSBs) of that job role designed as an apprenticeship ‘standard’.
Why is compliance important?
The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) have thousands of providers operating and they carry out an oversight programme designed to touch on that delivery and ensure the rules are being followed. It’s also important to keep working to the terms of the agreements you’ve made with your employers, apprentices, and your colleagues so compliance is more than simply ‘funding’ compliance but let’s look at the fundamentals in this blog.
Finding a compliant apprentice
It’s important to find the right students for your apprenticeships and this is perhaps the initial hurdle you must overcome. With that in mind, I’ve devised a simple “Ten Start” fundamentals to be an apprentice which lists the basic required criteria:
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However you may visit Cookie Settings to provide a controlled consent. Read More
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Responses