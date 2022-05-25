What is the future of End Point Assessment?

The FE News teamed up with Skills World LIVE to ask some of the main speakers and experts in End Point Assessment what they saw as the future of End Point Assessment at the Federation of Awarding Bodies EPA 2022 conference in Warwick.

So we set ourselves up with the camera and the microphone to chat with different experts about their view on the future of End Point Assessment. Check out the video below with Catherine Large from Ofqual, Rob Nitsch from the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE), Jan Richardson-Wilde from OAL, Kelle McQuade from TQUK, Greg Warman from VetSkill and Tom Bewick, Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB)

