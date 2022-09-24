Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

What was in the ‘Mini-Budget’ and Growth Plan? – FE Soundbite edition 663

Gavin O September 24, 2022
0 Comments
Gavin O'Meara
ETF SET application Oct 22
ETF QTLS Application

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 663, this is the weekly e-journal and newsletter brought to you by FE News – giving you the latest news and thought leadership from the week in the World of FE and Skills.

So Monday was the Queen’s funeral and the end of a period of mourning. Personally, I found watching the funeral really moving. So then… wow, a short week, packed full of announcements and reports (all probably on hold for the mourning period).

Mini Budget and Growth Plan

The biggest thing for me personally this week, was the ‘Mini-Budget’, the ‘Growth Plan’ and ‘Welfare Reform’ changes. For a ‘Mini-Budget’ it wasn’t exactly mini! Tax cut announcements alone, this ‘fiscal’ announcement was the biggest tax-cutting moment in half a century… with £12B corporation tax cut, £17B National Insurance cut… it was significant.

We had two major announcements before the Mini Budget, which were later confirmed around Welfare Reform Changes and a new buzzword – ‘The Growth Plan‘.

We have a cool sector response article highlighting the sector’s views on the Mini Budget and Growth Plan announcements.

Earlier in the week, there was a much-anticipated announcement on help with Energy costs.

Interesting reports and research released this week:

EDSK released a report on Employer investment in Skills and the Apprenticeship Levy. UCAS released details on record numbers of students starting their HE Journey… with stats also on T Level students as well.

Exclusive articles from this week:

We have had some epic exclusive thought leadership articles this week on FE News:

AELP’s Simon Ashworth wrote a great piece on Funding and accountability reform must not sideline independent training providers, ETF’s Charlotte Bonner wrote a really interesting article that is well worth checking out: How will the DfE’s Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy affect your organisation?

Alice Barnard from Edge wrote about: Giving Evidence: The Education Select Committee Careers’ Education Enquiry

We also had John Kleeman write about: How can organisations best train and assess the skills of their employees? Marie Horton on Bridging the gap between further education and engineering

IFS wrote their second part of a mini series: The missing middle of higher technical learners.

Derek Thompson wrote about How to perfect students’ digital experience on hybrid campuses

CapGemini’s Sally Caughey wrote a new piece for us: Social mobility: how can the tech sector support young people?

SkillsWorldLIVE was also back this week: Summer Exam Series: What lessons can we learn? With an exclusive interview with Dr Jo Saxton, the Chief Regulator at Ofqual… So Professor Tom Bewick interviewed Dr Jo Saxton. Which is quite something!

So a full on week!

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week!

Gavin, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships, Soundbite
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships, Soundbite
Gavin O

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this