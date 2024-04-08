What Will a Bachelor’s Degree Look Like in 2030? Envisioning the Future of British Universities

Over 40,000 Undergraduates Withdraw from UK Courses in 2023, Research Reveals

44% of graduates regret their field of study

More than 40,000 undergraduate students withdrew from courses at UK institutions last year

The figure above marks a 5% increase from 2021-22

With its rich tradition and heritage, the British university system has prioritised monodisciplinary degrees as the cornerstone of higher education for centuries. However, with the current generation of university students witnessing several political and highly exposed global issues, the efficiency of historical norms pertaining to the UK’s higher education system and its ability to equip them for modern day society are now coming into question. Now, with record university dropout rates in the UK taking hold – over 40,000 undergraduate students withdrew from courses at UK institutions last year – Ed Fidoe, Founder and CEO of the London Interdisciplinary School (LIS) discusses the future of British degrees.

Recent statistics from the Student Loans Company (SLC), revealed that over 40,000 undergraduate students withdrew from UK institutions in the past year – a 5% increase from the previous academic year – marking the highest dropout figures since the records began in 2018-19. Equipping graduates with the necessary tools to tackle various global issues – such as critical thinking and advanced problem-solving – is imperative for solving future challenges and could mean that students will look to readdress their higher education choices.

Ed Fidoe, Founder and CEO of the London Interdisciplinary School, shares his thoughts on the importance of interdisciplinary degrees for sustainable education:

“Gen Z wants an education that prepares them for the future, not one that’s stuck in the past. But here’s the problem: 37% of graduates say their education didn’t prepare them to solve the problems they encounter in their careers. This applies to 45% of 25−34 year olds. And nearly a third say it didn’t equip them with the diverse skills needed to perform well in their job.

Looking ahead to 2030, we need to change how we do things. Our education system should be more flexible and teach a wider range of skills. It’s not enough to focus on one thing anymore; we need to prepare students for a variety of jobs so they can be resilient in a dynamic modern working world.”

