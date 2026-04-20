Why Embracing Apprenticeship Assessment Reform Is the Reset Our System Needed

As apprenticeship assessment reform moves ahead at full speed, the sector stands at a pivotal moment. This is not the time for caution, nostalgia, or clinging to what we know. It’s the moment to lean in, shape the change, and ensure the emerging system delivers what the old one increasingly could not.

But to do that, we must keep the conversation with Government agencies open. Policy and implementation rarely walk in perfect step; the gap between them can be significant. It is not a failure to make tweaks or even substantial pivots during the bedding in period. In fact, those adjustments are signs of a system learning, maturing, and iterating toward long-term gain.

The Government keeps saying it’s in “listening mode.” Good but it’s important to recognise that it’s the sector, particularly assessment organisations, that helped get us here. AOs have leaned in early and engaged constructively, bringing practical insight that has shaped the national conversation. This engagement has been instrumental in prompting Skills England, DfE, and DWP to respond more transparently. Now, as they commit to ongoing responsiveness, it’s on all of us to keep asking, “What have you heard, and how has that shaped your next move?” so that listening turns into meaningful action.

Making the most of meaningful change

This is especially important as we move deeper into assessment plan redesign. Assessment organisations are now fully immersed in constructing new assessment strategies, while operational readiness planning is starting to ramp up. This is precisely the moment to step back and sense check against the original ambitions of the apprenticeship reform.

We should be honest and fair: while EPA had strengthened in many areas, it had also become overly complex and burdensome in others. In some sectors assessment practice matured with clearer standards and improved reliability, but across the system EPA grew increasingly prescriptive and administrative, limiting flexibility and innovation. In places, assessment became disproportionate, rigid, or misaligned with how employers actually needed skills to be demonstrated. A model designed to guarantee rigour had, in parts, drifted into something that sometimes stifled it.

The apprenticeship assessment reform offers genuine green shoots of meaningful change. But for that potential to be realised, we must embrace the shift from highly detailed, step-by-step plans to higher level frameworks that give assessment organisations space to innovate. The lack of frontloaded detail in these new plans is not a deficiency. It’s a gift.

A gift that asks us to step up, not step back.

Of course, it is understandably difficult. With no revised assessment plans yet fully operational, it is challenging, especially for employers to picture what the new world will look like. But trust is required. Trust in assessment organisations’ expertise to design assessments that are reliable, rigorous, and genuinely reflective of occupational practice.

If we thought about assessment design like a conversation, this reform is an invitation to adopt a coaching mindset:

“Don’t fill the silence with noise; fill it with intention and innovation.”

Quality at its core

We must resist conflating consistency with comparability. Consistency does not mean identical approaches. Uniformity is not the goal. The trade-off for allowing innovation is that we will see variation, but variation that reflects genuine occupational difference, not procedural drift.

Quality must sit at the heart of this reform, but quality is not the same as administrative burden. The previous overly bureaucratic system distracted from what really mattered. Ofqual’s new regulatory framework now provides the guardrails needed to maintain standards without returning to past rigidity.

At the same time, a total rejection of prescription isn’t realistic or desirable. The Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) has rightly highlighted that certain high-risk or safety-critical occupations may require additional prescription, and Skills England is already responding by flexing the proportion of mandated knowledge and skills where it genuinely adds value.

But the core direction remains clear: prescription should be used strategically, not universally. The strength of the reform lies in enabling flexibility, fostering innovation in assessment design, and empowering assessment organisations to create approaches that reflect real occupational practice. We must avoid slipping back into overly detailed plans that stifle creativity and increase burden where we operate in a heightened regulatory environment, pulling us away from the smarter, more proportionate model this reform is intended to deliver.

We finally have the chance to move towards a smart quality model where professional judgement, employer need, and authentic assessment methods are prioritised over process for process’s sake.

If we can balance pace, protect quality, and stay united in purpose, this reform has the potential to re‑energise apprenticeships and reshape assessment for the better. The opportunity is significant, and so is the responsibility.

Get this right, and apprenticeships will continue to be one of the UK’s most powerful engines of opportunity, building skills, driving productivity, and delivering the workforce our economy needs.

Now is the time to embrace the change. Not fear it. Not resist it.

But shape it with intention, openness, and ambition.

By Kelle McQuade, Chief Operating Officer at Training Qualifications UK (TQUK) and Vice-Chair of the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB).