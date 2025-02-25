Winds of Change: NPTC Group Secures Funding for Floating Offshore Innovation.

NPTC Group of Colleges has successfully secured funding through the initial round of The Crown Estate’s Supply Chain Accelerator.

The Accelerator is a £50m fund created to accelerate and de-risk the early-stage development of UK supply chain projects that service the offshore wind sector.

With this funding, NPTC Group of Colleges will embark on a comprehensive feasibility study focusing on the market analysis of training requirements and industry needs.

This crucial first phase will lay the groundwork for the creation of a Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW) Skills Academy facility in Port Talbot. The Academy aims to serve as a hub for education and skills development, equipping the workforce with the expertise required to thrive in the renewable energy sector.

Projects receiving funding in the initial round include those enabling floating wind platforms, anchoring and mooring systems, operations and maintenance facilities, test facilities, and initiatives supporting the transition of skills into this emerging industry.

“This funding represents a vital step forward in positioning Wales at the forefront of renewable energy innovation,” said Mark Dacey, CEO of NPTC Group of Colleges.

” Our goal is to ensure that local communities and industries are fully prepared to harness the opportunities presented by the floating offshore wind revolution. The Celtic Sea holds immense potential for renewable energy, and NPTC Group of Colleges is committed to playing a pivotal role in the region’s journey towards a sustainable energy future. By focusing on skills development and collaboration with industry stakeholders, the College aims to contribute to the creation of a robust supply chain and a skilled workforce equipped for the challenges of the FLOW sector.”

Will Apps, Offshore Wind Strategy Director at The Crown Estate, said: “It’s fantastic to announce the successful organisations receiving funding through our Supply Chain Accelerator. We’ve been encouraged by the level of interest the Accelerator has generated in the market and are delighted with the calibre and range of projects which we’ll be supporting.

“The purpose of the Accelerator is to help grow and nurture the UK’s domestic supply chain, a crucial factor if the UK is to realise the potential of offshore wind in delivering its ambitious clean power and net zero goals, contributing to jobs and prosperity in communities across the UK.”

