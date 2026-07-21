Work-based learning network delivers six of the best for WorldSkills UK finals

Six learners from Wales’ independent training providers have been selected to compete in this year’s WorldSkills UK national competition.

Following a series of qualifiers, 406 finalists will battle it out later this year to become the UK’s best across dozens of skilled trades. They were selected from 1,800 young people who competed in the qualifiers across the UK.

Wales will be represented by 122 finalists, including Maddison Groves and Mike Francis from ACT Training in the accounting technicians finals.

Becky Morris, Head of Continuous Improvement at ACT said: “We are incredibly proud of Maddison and Mike for reaching the WorldSkills UK National finals. This is a fantastic achievement that reflects their considerable amount of hard work, alongside the commitment of the colleagues who have supported them. We wish them every success and look forward to cheering them on in Cardiff.”

Itec Skills and Employment has Neachia Wilson, Vanesa Grunzova and Rory-Lee Sexton Foundation in Skills: Enterprise final and Melissa Summers in Foundation Skills: Health & Social Care final.

“I am so excited that the Itec learners have reached the Foundation Skills: Enterprise final,” said Matthew Morgan, youth tutor at Itec Training Solutions, who will be accompanying the learners to the competitions.

“They have already overcome two challenging rounds, stepping well outside their comfort zones to do so. Watching their confidence grow throughout the competition has been incredibly rewarding and I’m proud of their achievements.”

National Training Federation for Wales strategic director Lisa Mytton has congratulated the 112 talented young people who will be flying the flag for Wales in the finals.

“It’s fantastic to see such strong representation from both colleges and work based learning providers, whose partnership with employers is crucial to developing real world skills,” she said.

“Our providers’ strong links with employers enable learners to gain valuable, real-world experience alongside technical training, helping them develop the skills and confidence needed to succeed in industry.

“A record 30 learners with our NTFW members competed at Skills Competition Wales earlier this year and six of them have now qualified for the UK finals, which is very encouraging. Congratulations to them.

“Their success reflects the excellence of our training provider network here in Wales and will hopefully encourage even more of our talented learners to enter and benchmark their skills in next year’s competitions.”

Paul Evans, Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales project director, also had words of encouragement for the learners and their training providers.

“We are absolutely thrilled to see so many learners from our work-based learning network secure their places in the WorldSkills UK national finals,” he said

“Our relationship with these training providers is vital and seeing their competitors selected for the finals is a testament to the exceptional standard of vocational training in Wales.

“By pushing learners outside their comfort zones, these competitions elevate industry standards and give employers exactly what they need: world-class talent equipped with advanced technical skills.”

As well as winning gold, silver and bronze medals in 44 competitions, champions at the national finals will also have a chance to represent the UK at the 2028 global skills competition in Japan.

The finalists will compete at college and university venues across South Wales from November 18 to 20. It will be the last time the WorldSkills UK national competition will be held in the region