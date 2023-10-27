Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Workpays joins forces with GBS Apprenticeships

Workpays October 27, 2023
0 Comments

We are excited to be welcoming GBS Apprenticeships into the Workpays family, as we bring both of our apprenticeship training into one place.

By partnering with GBS Apprenticeships, we strengthen our offerings in digital, marketing, business, and finance focused apprenticeships. We are also ensuring seamless integration for GBS’s clients, as both parties offer high-quality customer service, so this will only strengthen the experience.

GBS Apprenticeships, based in Chesterfield, is a nationally recognised training provider with a mission to educate, empower, and inspire individuals. Their operations span England, making substantial contributions to skills development across the country.

At Workpays, we currently offer a diverse range of courses, apprenticeships, and employability skills. Our philosophy of small changes leading to big differences aligns with the values of GBS Apprenticeships, making this partnership the perfect match.

Alex Glasner, Managing Director at Workpays, stated that the decision is an exciting chapter for both companies.

He said: ‘’This partnership represents Workpays’ and GBS’ shared vision for skills development in industries that will shape the future and both company’s dedication to creating a tangible impact in the lives of individuals and businesses across the nation.

‘’We can’t wait to expand our offerings and deliver more apprenticeship opportunities to the communities we serve.’’

To find out more about our NEW apprenticeships, follow us on our social channels!

Published in Skills and apprenticeships, Work and leadership
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships, Work and leadership
Workpays

