WorldSkills UK Celebrates the Country’s Top Apprentices and Learners

The UK’s top apprentices and learners have been celebrated by WorldSkills UK (Friday 22 November) at a glittering ceremony at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall.

WorldSkills UK welcomed Skills Minister Jacqui Smith, leading employers, industry experts from all over Europe and representatives from the UK’s education and training sector to watch the apprentices and learners in action at its national finals.

Young people from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland assembled in Greater Manchester to compete in over 40 different skills to be named the ‘best in the UK’. They represented industries ranging from digital, advanced manufacturing and engineering through to creative, professional services and hospitality.

The WorldSkills UK national finals are a culmination of nine months of hard work and training for the young people who competed. The finals assess the key attributes that employers are looking for in candidates including practical skills, ability to work under pressure, critical thinking and communication skills.

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith said:

“Congratulations to everyone who participated in this year’s magnificent competition. Each of you has showcased the exceptional talent and promise of our future workforce.

“Competitions like WorldSkills UK are so important in nurturing talent, providing a vital platform for young people to develop the skills they need to seize opportunities and achieve growth.

“Huge thank you to the judges, mentors, and organisers whose hard work and dedication make these events possible. Your efforts are helping to inspire and empower the next generation to succeed.”

Finalists have been assisted in their preparations for the national finals by WorldSkills UK’s Learning Lab. This virtual learning centre, powered by international best practice, provides practical tools to support with the development of world-class skills in technical education and apprenticeships.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“Congratulations to this year’s medal winners. Being named the best in your skill is a tremendous achievement and reflects the dedication of teachers in our colleges, universities and training providers, who are the bedrock of our skills systems across the UK.

“Our competition-based training programme, underpinned by global insights, plays a vital role in raising standards in teaching and assessment in apprenticeships and technical education. Working with our partners across industry and education, we are championing the emerging skills that are critical to drive investment and business growth in the UK.”

Check out the list of winners here

Finalists from this year’s national finals could be invited to join WorldSkills UK’s international training and development programme with the opportunity to be selected to represent the UK at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.