From education to employment

Yorkshire Apprenticeship Service is LIVE!

Yorkshire Learning Providers July 27, 2023
The team at Yorkshire Learning Providers are delighted to launch our Yorkshire Apprenticeship Service, is something that has been in the making for over a year and something that is we hope going to be extremely valuable in the promotion and growth of apprenticeships across Yorkshire.

We want to ensure there is a local place-based search and promotion function for apprenticeships so that young people, employers, parents or teachers can access the information they need to help them on the apprenticeship journey.

This service and portal will continue to develop and enhance to include sector spotlights, employer showcasing, live chat function and much more but we’re very proud of the service so far. This is a free service for everyone to use and we look forward to seeing where it continues to go! Thanks to my team, especially Megan for all your hard work on pulling together and to Jenny & The team at Get My First Job for the support with search and design.

Get My First Job’s, Jenny Bicknell – GetMyFirstJob were delighted to work with the Yorkshire Learning Provider network on the Yorkshire Apprenticeship Service project. The YLP team and their members are dedicated to supporting candidates throughout the region by providing information, insight and opportunities which are right for them; a mission which reflects GetMyFirstJob’s own vision. The Yorkshire Apprenticeship Service is an accessible portal for all candidates to gain the support they need to begin their career journey

Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
Yorkshire Learning Providers

