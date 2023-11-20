Young artists host pop-up Christmas market on 30 November in Plymouth city centre

Head to Palace Court on Buckwell Street to buy original art and support local students aged 16 to 19.

Pre-Degree students from Arts University Plymouth’s Pre-Degree & Sixth Form centre will exhibit and sell their original work as part of the annual Design to Sell, a pop-up shop of artwork, prints, paintings, fashion, textiles and more that is open to the public and held in the university’s dedicated further education campus, Palace Court on Buckwell Street, on Thursday 30 November 2023 from 10am until 3pm.

Just in time to get a headstart on Christmas shopping, Design to Sell is a collaborative project involving students aged 16 to 19 from the arts university’s range of A-Level-equivalent Extended Diplomas hosting a public exhibition and pop-up shop where they can sell their work and gain valuable market exposure, as entrepreneurs and professional practitioners.

Last year Design to Sell was featured by BBC Spotlight and students were inundated by requests from members of the public hoping to visit the pop-up Christmas market and show their support. Please note if you are planning to attend that Design to Sell is a cash only event this year, but there is a cashpoint nearby at Plymouth Barbican.

Design to Sell gives students the opportunity to develop as independent designer-makers, creating high-quality handmade products for paying customers, as well as gaining commercial experience and acquiring transferable skills with a live understanding of the creative industry.

Maddy Blyth, Assistant Head of Pre-Degree at Arts University Plymouth, said: “As December approaches, this is the perfect time to start your Christmas shopping by browsing original artwork and creations in a market supporting the work of 16 to 19-year-olds from across the city.”

“Building skills to enter and succeed in the creative industries or whatever career pathways our students choose is an essential part of what we do at Arts University Plymouth. Our Pre-Degree and Sixth Form centre offers dedicated full-time creative study options for students who have completed their GCSEs and are looking for the next step of their education. Our further education students develop exceptional technical knowledge in partnership with the industry skills that they will need to implement to become successful creative professionals and every year we celebrate this work through Design to Sell. This project provides students with the opportunity to design, craft and sell products and experiences to our community, which not only enables them to refine their entrepreneurial skills but also builds confidence in their work. It’s one of the best events of the year!”

For parents of students who are finishing their GCSEs and considering where to study from September 2024, Design To Sell offers an excellent opportunity to look around Arts University Plymouth’s Pre-Degree & Sixth Form centre, speak to students and staff and get a feel for the kind of skills that students learn on the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice qualifications being taught there.

In 2023, 33% of Extended Diploma students at Arts University Plymouth obtained a Distinction, which is equivalent to 3 A*s at A-level or 168 UCAS points. This is above the national benchmark for students achieving Distinctions on Extended Diploma qualifications.

First-year students who joined Arts University Plymouth’s Pre-Degree & Sixth Form centre in September reported incredibly high satisfaction after their first month of study. The new students reported an overall satisfaction rate of 97%, up from 95% in 2022. The excellent feedback was submitted by students across all Pre-Degree courses in the annual induction survey.

100% of UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication students specialising in Photography, Fashion & Textiles, and Graphics, Illustration & Game Arts reported that they were happy with their course overall since joining Arts University Plymouth.

Excellent levels of satisfaction were reported over 15 questions across the six courses on offer, which also include Art & Design, Film & Media Production, and the UAL Foundation Diploma in Art & Design.

Highlights included:

99% of first-year students said that “Arts University Plymouth promotes a culture of tolerance and respect.”

99% of first-year students said that “I am being treated fairly and with respect by staff.”

99% of first-year students said that “I am being treated fairly and with respect by students.”

99% of first-year students said that “Arts University Plymouth has created a safe environment for me to learn.”

99% of first-year students said that “Arts University Plymouth has created a positive environment for me to learn.”

99% of first-year students said that “I received health and safety inductions before using equipment.”

99% of first-year students said that “Studentship expectations have been clearly communicated.”

The Level 3 Extended Diplomas delivered by Arts University Plymouth are designed in collaboration with industry and education partners and recognised by UCAS, arts universities throughout the UK and by employers in the creative industries.

To find out more about A-Level-equivalent qualifications on offer at Arts University Plymouth’s Pre-Degree & Sixth Form centre, visit the next Pre-Degree Open Day, from 11am until 2pm on Saturday 25 November at Palace Court on Buckwell Street, PL1 2DA.

