Young Pastry Chef 2023

Petra Vukovic– University College Birmingham – Adams Restaurant

Winner’s prizes:

Nowah/ Kemplex – – 4-day trip to Milan, for 2 days of upskill classes with

World Pastry Cup Champion, Massimo Pica

Chefii- Knife rolls – from Jazz Chefi

Additional Great Prizes

Best Restaurant Dessert – Winner- Lewis Jackson – Gleneagles Hotel Presented by Paul from Ponthier and Stuart McLeod

2. Best use of Puff Pastry – Winner– Petra Vukovic- UCB – Adams Restaurant Presented by Mick Burke and Michael from Nowah

3. Best Petit Fours – Winner – Jack Kirby – Heckfield Place Presented by Barry Johnson from The APC and Len Unwin

4. Best Use of Tilda Jasmine Rice – Winner – Daniel Jarvis- Le Manoir Aux Quat’ Saison’s Presented by Annette Coggins from Tilda Rice and Thomas Leatherbarrow

Great Judges

Chair of Judges Mick Burke, Thomas Leatherbarrow, Stuart McLeod, Barry Johnson , Matt Owens and Vicky Endersen

Finalists

Amy Adams – Farnborough College – Heckfield Place

Erin Whipp – Leeds City College

Jack Kirby – Heckfield Place

Lewis Jackson – Gleneagles Hotel

Maria Carbone – New City College Hackney

Marta Sagan – Westminster Kingsway College

Petra Vukovic- University College Birmingham – Adams Restaurant

Daniel Jarvis- Le Manoir Aux Quat’ Saison’s

28 Wonderful Entries – Judging the entries has been so hard – Their creative Culinary journeys have been stunning – all should be so proud of themselves – and the Stories and history behind their dishes – Great entries from all over the UK and America !!!

Special Gifts for all the great Finalists

Great Chef Jackets from Richard at Russums – A very special book from Hodder Education for each finalist signed by all the judges Co author Mick Burke – The Professional Patisserie –

MSK Ingredients – a special goody bag for each finalist with a selection of ingredients and tools. Special treats from Paul at Ponthier (Apron, Maryse, Silpat, Cocktail shaker, small pastry knife, squeezy bottle)

A Massive Special thank you – to Len Unwin and the whole team at The Sheffield College for hosting and supporting a fantastic day with such brilliant Hospitality and wonderful support from Great students Oliver Jackson, Skie Miller Collins, Max Heath, Jack Hayes , George Kendrick, Ruby Osborn, Shannon Cairns during the Competition,

Brilliant Photography from Jake Chapman

The competition was sponsored and supported by Tilda Rice , Nowah, Kemplex, Chefii, Russums, Ponthier Puree, MSk Ingredients , Hodder Education, The Sheffield College The Craft Guild of Chefs, British Culinary Federation, Association of Pastry Chefs, Casa Luker , A Passion to Inspire

Competition Challenges

1. Plated restaurant dessert (4 Portions) – 2 for Judges – 1 for Photographs – 1 for Guests and use Ponthier Puree in the creation of your dish Ponthier Puree

2. Produce All butter Puff Pastry – you may bring it but give 1 final book turn or 2 single turns using a Kemplex Dough Sheeter from NOWAH Nowah – Kemplex – Massimo Pica – Demonstration – from this you will be asked to make a Gâteau Pithivier – and from the trimmings make 10 sandwiched Palmiers (afternoon tea )– both finish and flavourings are your decision .

3. Moulded Praline/ Bon Bon – 18 in total – 12 to be presented and 6 to the guests –

using Casa Luker Chocolate Casa Luker from MSK and a set Gel using Ponthier Puree MSK Ingredients

4. Create a dish – using Poached fruit – Tilda Jasmin Rice – Showing your Skills – Flavour – Texture – Infusion – Balance – Fragrance – using other ingredients to enhance the composition and presentation – served either Hot or Cold and serve as a tasting dish – Tilda Rice

Mick Burke – Culinary Legend

“It was an honour to be involved and be part of the judging team for the Young Pastry Chef 2023. The overall professional standard of working methods and products produced in just four hours needs to be commended. Well done to all the competitors and their mentors”

Stuart Mcleod – Vice President -British Culinary Federation

“The standard of work we witnessed today was extraordinary, is so satisfying to see the stars of the future at this level so early in their journey, it was a fantastic competition with a very special winner in Petra, the British Culinary Federation will continue to support and judge this industry leading event going forward, bravo to all the finalists of the Young Pastry Chef 2023”

Barry Johnson – Association of Pastry Chef

“A huge congratulations to all the competitors that took part in the inaugural edition of Young Pastry Chef of the Year competition yesterday at Sheffield College. The standard of the competition was very high and it is so great to see this level of skill in our young pastry chefs. Thanks to the mentors as well for supporting the competitors. A special mention to the winner Petra, who showed a consistently high level of skill in all the products she produced and the professional way in which she worked. The Association of Pastry Chefs is very proud to support this competition and hope it will carry on for many years to come”

Murray Chapman – “ What a wonderful competition – very positive attitudes and the skills on show were stunning – well done to all the finalist and their support from their Great Mentors “

Thomas Leatherbarrow -CEO – The Leatherbarrow Corporation – “Was inspiring to see so many young talented chefs performing at this high standard. With the first year of the young pastry chef of the year standard now being set very high, we look forward to many more years of judging these fantastic chefs in this fantastic competition”

Matt Owens – Chairman of The Craft Guild of Chefs:

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to be part of this competition, The craft Guild of chefs are all for encouraging the chefs of tomorrow. To ensure opportunities are there for many a year. The talent that has made it through today is simply exceptional. Each and every chef has been a credit to themselves and our industry“ Huge congratulations

Len Unwin – The Sheffield College

“It’s a real honour to be hosting such a prestigious event here at The Sheffield College. We are fully committed to supporting young people in their chosen careers and doing and supporting competitions is a great part of that“

Culinary Legend Willie Pike Always inspiring and creating – a wonderful Culinary adventure for lecturers and students – log on to this great website and start your journey here and recipes Culinary legend Willie Pike’s Recipes

