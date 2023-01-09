Zest Quest Asia 2023- Finalists and Gala Dinner

Fabulous work by our talented and ambitious catering students inspired by their wise and committed Lecturers – Adam, Anthony G, Simon, Andy, Anthony P and Nathan – Magic

Finalists 2023 – Cheshire College – South & West, North Hertfordshire College , UHI North Highland , The Sheffield College , University College Birmingham, University of West London

If you wish to treat yourself and attend an Inspirational evening at The Gala Dinner and stunning Food and Presentations – please see details attached and have Fun

An Awesome Culinary Adventure is taking place this Sunday – Zest Quest Winners from 2022 Sheffield College are off to Manila with Chef Cyrus and Pervin Todiwala, sponsored by Don Papa Rum. A trip to ‘Sugarlandia’, Negros Occidental, the home of the Don, in the Philippines,

Please support and believe in the future of our Industry

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Zest Quest Asia Gala Dinner and Awards Night on Friday, 17th February 2023 at Radisson Red Hotel London Heathrow.

The event will celebrate the efforts and achievements of the college students and tutors vying for the title of 2023 Zest Quest Asia Champions. Earlier in the day, finalists would have competed in a live cook-off, helping to fulfil the aims of the competition founded by restaurateurs Cyrus and Pervin Todiwala with the involvement of the Master Chefs of Great Britain, i.e. to raise student chefs’ skills and knowledge of Asian cookery. The finalist colleges will be revealed on 4th January 2023.

The Zest Quest Asia Gala Dinner and Awards Night will kick off with a drinks reception featuring Asian-inspired canapes prepared by students of The Sheffield College, current title holders. Cyrus Todiwala, assisted by chef friends, will prepare a 4-course menu with chef friends highlighting different trends in Asian cuisine.

Zest Quest Asia 2023 marks the first time the Gala Dinner and Awards will be held at the Radisson Red Hotel London Heathrow, who have come on board as Gold Sponsors.

Jasbeer Dawar, executive chef at the Radisson Red Hotel London Heathrow, said, “As an executive chef, I am always passionate about supporting the next generation of chefs and hospitality students. At Radisson, we are proud to be associated with the esteemed competition, Zest Quest Asia, along with Chef Cyrus. We hope to play our part in supporting the journey of new and upcoming creative culinary talent.”

Cyrus Todiwala OBE DL FIH said, “Asian cooking is a complex art and science. Our competitors will have grasped the challenge, drawing on the culinary traditions and influences of different Asian cultures. The winners will have the chance to physically and mentally immerse themselves in an Asian culture. Once again, we’d love parents, colleges, suppliers and as many people as possible in our hospitality family to join us on the night. It will be a great celebration, and will show our next generation of chefs how much we value the effort they have put in.”

Zest Quest Asia 2023, which is celebrating its tenth year, enjoys significant support from industry. This year’s Gold sponsors are include Cobra, Meiko, Mizkan, Panasonic, Schwartz by McCormick Flavour Solutions,and Tilda. The following companies have also pledged invaluable support to Zest Quest Asia 2023: Bidfood, Bleeding Heart Rum, Chefi, Clive Roberts’ The Old Forge Wines, Grand Cuisine Academy, Ian MacLeod Distillers, Metcalfe Catering Equipment, and Russums.

