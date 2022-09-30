Academic expert to present research at West Yorkshire Innovation Festival

Reader in Psychology at Leeds Trinity University, Dr James Jackson, is presenting a case study on health and wellbeing at the West Yorkshire Innovation Festival.

The festival is taking place from Monday 3 to Friday 7 October and features a range of diverse events to celebrate and inspire innovation in the region.

As part of these events, Dr James Jackson will take part in a panel discussion organised by the regional partnership Yorkshire Universities around ‘What can universities do to help wellbeing?’.He will present findings from the design and development of his innovative mobile app ‘Tinnibot’, an online chatbot which supports people with tinnitus through internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (iCBT), mindfulness and sound therapy.

Dr Jackson will also be joined by Dr Fabrice Bardy, Co-Founder of Australian start-up Hearing Power, to discuss delivering psychological interventions for people with tinnitus.

Dr Jackson said:

“Having lived with tinnitus from a young age, I always wanted to make a difference with my research for those that struggle with the condition as I did.

“We developed Tinnibot back in 2020, alongside Hearing Power, to support people with tinnitus by teaching them how to change negative thoughts and increase resilience towards tinnitus through relaxation and meditation, as well as providing access to online counselling with psychologists.

“I am looking forward to discussing the app and further research about tinnitus to a new audience at the West Yorkshire Innovation Festival, and hopefully raise awareness about tinnitus, as well as the value that universities can add to innovation in business.”

The West Yorkshire Innovation Festival is led by the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, and co-ordinated by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA). It is supported by multiple businesses and organisations, including those in the wider West Yorkshire Innovation Network, which provides innovation support to businesses in the region.

Claire Newhouse, Dean of External Engagement and Impact at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“As a University in Leeds, we are committed to increasing our engagement and impact with businesses across the region. We are developing our research strengths to address real-world issues which can support industry, the public sector and the wider society through solutions such as ‘Tinnibot’. This is strengthened by our partnerships with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and through the West Yorkshire Innovation Network, which in turn will bring greater opportunities for our students.

“We are proud that we can contribute to events like the West Yorkshire Innovation Festival, which align with Leeds Trinity’s Strategic Plan 2021-2026. One of the four Strategic Pillars within that plan is ‘Research, Impact and Innovation’, which is reflected in Dr Jackson’s contribution to the festival.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said:

“Our region is an innovation hotspot – boasting the likes of Produmax, MODO25 and Kopva.

“I’m delighted to see the Innovation Festival back and bigger than ever – bringing together innovators from across the region.

“We will celebrate the huge opportunities to innovate here in West Yorkshire and the brilliant businesses that have done so and are now flourishing.”

