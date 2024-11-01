Independent school targets sixth form increase following overall surge in pupil numbers

A RISE in sixth form pupils would be the perfect Christmas gift for an esteemed independent school

St Gerard’s School in Bangor has a raft of events lined-up ahead of the festive period, beginning with an open evening for prospective 16 to 18 year-old learners on Thursday November 7.

The institution – which has seen overall numbers surge by 16% in the last 12 months – enjoyed a positive start to the academic year having secured some of the best A Level and GCSE results in Wales over the summer.

The open event, which runs from 3.30pm to 6pm, is a chance for parents and young people to explore the options available to them, including A Levels in more than 20 subjects, from Spanish, Politics, and Chemistry, to Computer Science, Music, and Psychology.

The school’s library and Sixth Form suite has also been redeveloped in past weeks with the installation of modern furniture, games machines, a pool table, plush seating and even a jukebox.

Headteacher Campbell Harrison said: “We have already received positive feedback and look forward to welcoming prospective learners and their families to the open evening.

“We are known for our academic success but equally if not more important for us as a school is providing a safe, secure and fun environment.

“Now more than ever that is the case given the investment made in recent times.”

Campbell added: “The current climate is challenging for independent schools in the UK, but we are fortunate to have a loyal and supportive group of parents, pupils and stakeholders in the community who appreciate the value of an education at St Gerard’s.

“It is more than a school, it’s a family and there is a spirit that cannot be replicated anywhere else – people visiting us on the day will be able to see that for themselves.”

As well as a tour of the revamped facilities, the event will include refreshments, the opportunity to meet staff, teachers and existing pupils, and interactive presentations.

Recent additions to the Ffriddoedd Road site include an extended car park and toilet block, new access, fencing, furniture, and signage, a major overhaul of the roof, and a £150,000 revamped heating system featuring seven state-of-the-art boilers.

There has also been a rebrand of the website and logo, fresh uniforms and an interior redesign.

And for the first time in its 109-year history, all learners – primary and secondary – are under the same roof following a building modernisation project.

Ahead of a busy winter calendar, which includes a Christmas concert, festive lunch, and charity performances, Business Manager Steve Griffiths said there has been a wave of goodwill and optimism around the school.

“There is always plenty going on at St Gerard’s, we are busier than ever before and given the response we have already had to the sixth form open evening that looks set to continue,” he said.

“The investment made in the last year shows we are planning long-term and are committed to delivering the best possible education and environment for our pupils, now and for generations to come.”