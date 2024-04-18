Coursera & GRAMMY GO partner to educate and inspire music artists globally

Today, Coursera announced its partnership with GRAMMY GO™, a new online initiative from the Recording Academy®, to offer music learning programmes to aspiring artists around the world. GRAMMY GO’s first Specialisation, Building Your Audience for Music Professionals, is available today. This summer, GRAMMY GO will expand its catalogue with a new Music Production Specialisation, now available for pre-enrollment.

This partnership is designed to harness the energy of creator-to-creator learning to grow a vibrant, diverse, and global music community. GRAMMY GO makes the wisdom and experience of GRAMMY® winners and nominees, Recording Academy members, and industry pros accessible in practical, up-to-the-moment courses and content designed for creatives and industry professionals looking to build a future in music.

Panos A. Panay, President of the Recording Academy comments:

“Whether it be through a GRAMMY Museum® programme, GRAMMY Camp® or GRAMMY U®, the GRAMMY organisation is committed to helping music creators flourish, and the Recording Academy is proud to introduce our newest learning platform GRAMMY GO in partnership with Coursera. A creator’s growth path is ongoing, and these courses have been crafted to provide learners with the essential tools to grow in their professional and creative journeys.”

GRAMMY GO content on Coursera features real-world advice from leading artists and producers. In Building Your Audience for Music Professionals, GRAMMY nominees and winners Jimmy Jam, Janelle Monáe, and Victoria Monét share advice on how to develop a strong brand presence and cultivate a devoted audience. Through case studies and hands-on activities, learners will understand how to craft a unique brand identity, connect with listeners, and effectively market themselves to stand out.

In the forthcoming Music Production Specialisation, acclaimed musicians, vocalists, songwriters, producers, and audio engineers, including Harvey Mason Jr., Stevie Mackey, Judith Sherman, Cirkut, and Hit-Boy, share insights from collaborating with musical legends like Elton John, JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, and Britney Spears. They’ll teach learners how to compose and produce chart-topping music, from covering the fundamentals of sound theory to perfecting vocals and refining tracks in hands-on projects.

Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera comments:

“We’re honoured to collaborate with GRAMMY GO and the Recording Academy to support emerging talent in the music industry. At Coursera, we understand the importance of education and mentorship in fostering creativity. By granting exclusive access to advice from GRAMMY nominees and winners like Victoria Monet, Janelle Monáe, and Jimmy Jam, we’re facilitating the exchange of industry knowledge and insights to inspire aspiring musicians worldwide. We’re excited to see how our partnership with GRAMMY GO will empower budding musicians to succeed in the competitive industry.”