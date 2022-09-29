Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Education organisations outline new commitments for action on equality, diversity and inclusion in education

NAHT September 29, 2022
0 Comments
Teacher in front of blackboard
ETF QTLS Application

Organisations working in the education sector have today (Thurs 29 Sept) outlined new commitments for action demonstrating how they will play their part in improving diversity and representation within the education profession.

A ‘statement of action’ signed by fifteen key sector bodies and National Associations outlines the collective and individual commitments to help improve diversity in the profession. The statement of action states that “by being clear and transparent about our actions, we can give confidence to pupils, families, staff, governors and leaders that we are learning, listening and acting on their concerns and ambitions for equality, diversity and inclusion.”

The organisations have also called for more support from government in achieving these aims, saying:

“Discrimination and inequality continue to exist, and our organisations want to play a role in actively addressing this within the educational sector. It matters for the health, well-being and futures of our members, their staff and the pupils and communities that they serve.

“But while a sector-wide approach is essential if we are to see true progress in this area, this really must be matched by effective support from Government. If the Department for Education is serious about improving recruitment and retention of educational professionals from a diverse range of backgrounds, then it is vital that this is embedded across all facets of its work and is backed by appropriate funding.

“We call on the new Secretary of State for Education to make equality, diversity and inclusion one of his top priorities – and outline the Department’s own commitments towards improving diversity in the profession.”

The organisations that are signatories to this statement are:

  1. All-in Education
  2. Ambition Institute 
  3. Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL)
  4. Chartered College of Teaching 
  5. Confederation of School Trusts (CST)
  6. Diverse Educators
  7. Independent Schools Council (ISC)
  8. Institute of School Business Leadership (ISBL)
  9. LGBTed
  10. Maternity Teacher Paternity Teacher Project
  11. NAHT, school leadership union
  12. National Governance Association (NGA)
  13. Oasis Community Learning
  14. Teach First
  15. WomenEd
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Social impact
Published in: Social impact
NAHT

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this