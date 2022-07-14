Marathon Man runs 100 miles to support local NHS mental health services

An NHS manager has raised over one thousand pounds by completing the South Downs Centurion challenge in less than 30 hours.

Ian Puttock is a Mental Health Programme Manager at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which provides mental health and learning disability services in Sussex. Ian completed the challenge, running from Winchester to Eastbourne, to support Heads On, the official charity at the Trust.

The money raised from completing the challenge will support the One Step at a Time running group, a local running club that aims to encourage and support people to improve their physical and mental health by participating in group running sessions.

Ian, from Angmering, was named Marathon Man after he completed an amazing marathon challenge back in 2018 and helped to fund the start of One Step at a Time.

Ian is no stranger to running but has never taken on a challenge like Winchester to Eastbourne over the course of a weekend.

Describing the feeling at the end of the race, Ian said: “I am so chuffed with my achievement, still pinching myself. Big thank you to everyone who supported me through their generous donations, this really helped in motivating me to the finish.”

A long-term supporter of Heads On, Ian is passionate about running to support mental health and wellbeing. Running has been a huge part of Ian’s life since suddenly losing his first wife 14 years ago, and he is a great advocate of the positive impact running can have, using it as a tool to escape the stresses of life and the impact they often have on us.

Ian commented: “I want to provide an opportunity for others who may not have yet found running as a way of helping improve their mental health and wellbeing. All money raised will go to helping me further build up the run club that I started before the pandemic and reach out to those who could benefit from joining.

Published in