From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

New JRF analysis of the Autumn statement shows rising costs outstrip relief Chancellor’s provided for some low-income families

FE News Editor November 18, 2022
0 Comments
woman stressed on laptop
Families the Chancellor has pledged to help will still be worse off next year even with the support announced in today’s (Thursday 17 November) Autumn Statement.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) looked at how Jeremy Hunt’s decisions will impact some example households and found one-off payments and uprating benefits do not make up for rising rents, energy bills and other costs.

According to JRF’s analysis, someone unemployed, on a low income, living alone over 25, renting a room, will be £538 worse off.

It’s an example of how many people will face the worst winter, JRF says, falling behind on bills, unable to afford hot meals. It will be very difficult for these people to wait for further support next April, and anything but an increase to their living standards is unlikely to stop them going without the essentials.

Meanwhile, A low-income couple in work with two children will be £103 worse off in 2023/24 than this year.

Examples

Single person, not working, aged 25+

Change in regular income£406
Removal of last year’s one-off payments-£1,200
This year’s one-off payments£900
Net change in incomes  £106  
Change in energy bills  £828
Reduction due to Energy Price Guarantee (EPG)-£471
Change in rents  £197
Change in other costs£90
Net change in spending£644  
Net decrease in living standards-£538
% of possible decrease mitigated in Autumn Statement66%

Working couple, two children, (assumed ages 5 and 7), one parent working full time just above the National Living Wage and one working part time on National Living Wage

Change in regular income£2,248  
Removal of last year’s one-off payments-£1,200
This year’s one-off payments£900
Net change in incomes  £1,948
Change in energy bills  £1,339  
Reduction due to Energy Price Guarantee (EPG)-£571
Change in rents  £371
Change in council tax (original)£63
Change in council tax (additional)  £42
Change in other costs£807
Net change in spending£2,052  
Net decrease in living standards-£103
% of possible decrease mitigated in Autumn Statement  94%
Published in: Social impact
Topics: ,
FE News Editor

