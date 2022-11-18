New JRF analysis of the Autumn statement shows rising costs outstrip relief Chancellor’s provided for some low-income families

Families the Chancellor has pledged to help will still be worse off next year even with the support announced in today’s (Thursday 17 November) Autumn Statement.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) looked at how Jeremy Hunt’s decisions will impact some example households and found one-off payments and uprating benefits do not make up for rising rents, energy bills and other costs.

According to JRF’s analysis, someone unemployed, on a low income, living alone over 25, renting a room, will be £538 worse off.

It’s an example of how many people will face the worst winter, JRF says, falling behind on bills, unable to afford hot meals. It will be very difficult for these people to wait for further support next April, and anything but an increase to their living standards is unlikely to stop them going without the essentials.

Meanwhile, A low-income couple in work with two children will be £103 worse off in 2023/24 than this year.

Examples

Single person, not working, aged 25+

Change in regular income £406 Removal of last year’s one-off payments -£1,200 This year’s one-off payments £900 Net change in incomes £106 Change in energy bills £828 Reduction due to Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) -£471 Change in rents £197 Change in other costs £90 Net change in spending £644 Net decrease in living standards -£538 % of possible decrease mitigated in Autumn Statement 66%

Working couple, two children, (assumed ages 5 and 7), one parent working full time just above the National Living Wage and one working part time on National Living Wage

Change in regular income £2,248 Removal of last year’s one-off payments -£1,200 This year’s one-off payments £900 Net change in incomes £1,948 Change in energy bills £1,339 Reduction due to Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) -£571 Change in rents £371 Change in council tax (original) £63 Change in council tax (additional) £42 Change in other costs £807 Net change in spending £2,052 Net decrease in living standards -£103 % of possible decrease mitigated in Autumn Statement 94%

Both households are assumed to be renting in a mid-cost area (Kernow West). They are assumed to be paying for energy by direct debit. A full breakdown of this analysis including further assumptions is available upon request.

The OBR’s Economic and Fiscal Outlook can be found here: Economic and fiscal outlook – November 2022 – Office for Budget Responsibility (obr.uk)

