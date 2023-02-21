Shopping Cart

From education to employment

SERC Downpatrick Staff and Students Drive Pet Food Campaign to Support USPCA

SERC February 21, 2023
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) staff and students from the Downpatrick Campus recently responded to a call to action from Volunteer NI to support the Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA). The organisation reported an increase of pet owners struggling with the rising costs of feeding their pets, leading to many people having to give up their beloved animals. Staff and students immediately set up a pet food donation campaign to ensure that some of the animals would continue to stay with their owners, collecting many generous donations over the space of three weeks.

In January, staff from USPCA and Volunteer Now travelled to the Downpatrick campus to receive the donations and speak with the students about helping pet owners with the cost-of-living crisis, as well as volunteering roles at each of their branches. Volunteer NI were delighted to collaborate with SERC and USPCA, bringing the two organisations together to make an invaluable impact on the community.

Michelle Hickland, Deputy Head of School, SERC commented: “The food donation campaign was a great project for the students to be involved with, many of them have pets themselves and would be very upset if they could not care for them properly.”

Annie Quinn, Marketing & Communications Officer with the USPCA said “The USPCA is grateful to Volunteer Now and to SERC for supporting our organisation. The students’ fundraising efforts will make a difference to animals across Northern Ireland, and we look forward to welcoming some new volunteers also.”

Clara O’Callaghan, Volunteer Support Officer for Newry Mourne & Down commented: “SERC were exploring volunteering opportunities in the area when I mentioned the USPCA and what they were facing as a result of the cost-of-living crisis. Michelle and her colleague Joanne Murray are big pet lovers themselves and were immediately committed to getting the students involved. Over 50 students turned up to listen to the USPCA, with many now interested in volunteering with them.”

If you would like to volunteer with the USPCA or to donate pet food, please contact the USPCA on 028 3025 1000 or go to their website https://www.uspca.co.uk/volunteering

For information on a volunteering role in your area, visit www.volunteernow.co.uk.

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

Five people standing together and smiling at the camera.
Social impact
SERC
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

