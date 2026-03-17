Students raise awareness of Parkinson’s through hospitality project

Students from the Find Your Vibe programme at @BordersCollege recently welcomed members of the Borders Parkinson’s Group to campus for an informative and inspiring awareness session.

Prior to the event, Harry Thomas and Rob Matheson from the Borders Parkinson’s Group spoke to students about what Parkinson’s is and the challenges people living with the condition can face, particularly when visiting hospitality venues. The session focused on practical ways staff can better support customers with Parkinson’s, from understanding mobility and dexterity difficulties to recognising how communication and patience can make a positive difference to someone’s experience.

Building on what they learned, the Find Your Vibe students went on to host members of the Borders Parkinson’s Group for a brunch event on Thursday 12 March. The event provided an opportunity for students to put their knowledge into practice, creating a welcoming and supportive environment tailored to the needs of their guests.

The Borders Parkinson’s Group is actively campaigning to raise awareness of the condition and is keen to work with community organisations to share information more widely. Their collaboration with Borders College highlights the importance of partnership working in promoting understanding and inclusion.

A spokesperson from the Borders Parkinson’s Group said:

“There isn’t always the infrastructure in the Scottish Borders to fully support people living with Parkinson’s, so raising awareness through sessions like this is incredibly important. The students showed a real interest in understanding how to accommodate and respect people with the condition in a hospitality setting.

‘Although they were a little nervous at first, they quickly became more confident. They listened carefully, were very respectful and thoughtful about how they served us, and were clearly eager to learn.”

Find Your Vibe students Bradley Sinclair said:

“It was really valuable to learn more about Parkinson’s and then have the chance to welcome the group into the restaurant. It helped us understand how to better meet their needs while also respecting their independence, and it was great to be able to put what we’d learned into practice.”

Lecturer Jill King commented:

“It was a fantastic opportunity for our students to learn directly from people with lived experience of Parkinson’s. Hearing about the challenges individuals can face when visiting hospitality venues really helped the students understand how small adjustments in service, communication and awareness can make a big difference. The brunch event allowed them to put this learning into practice and show just how welcoming and inclusive hospitality can be.”

The project not only strengthened students’ hospitality skills but also reinforced the values of empathy, communication and community engagement at the heart of the Find Your Vibe programme.