Blackpool and The Fylde College continues to deliver on T level success 

Blackpool and The Fylde College(@b_and_fc), has hailed its partnerships with employers as one of the key aspects of its T Level success, as it celebrates its third year of T Level results.

The college, based in one of the UK’s most deprived areas, was one of the first institutions to deliver the T level qualification, which was developed in collaboration with businesses to provide a technical alternative to A levels.

This year the overall pass rate for T Level students who studied at the college was 90 per cent – above the national average for the third year in a row.

Fifty-nine per cent achieved a Merit or above (equivalent to three B grades at A Level) overall and several T level courses achieved a 100 per cent pass rate including Education and Childcare, Health, Digital Support Services, Management and Administration, Engineering and Manufacturing (Manufacturing, Processes and Control), and Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction.

Eleven students received a Distinction for their studies, the highest grade possible, an increase on the 2023 results.

As part of their courses, students carry out a 315-hour work placement, representing 20 per cent of their T Level.

The college, which offers the broadest range of subjects locally, managed to secure high quality work placements for its T level students, leveraging longstanding relationships with local, regional and national employers.

This year students have worked for, among others, national organisations like the DWP, NHS and VINCI Building as well as local primary schools, nurseries and digital businesses.

Every student already has plans for the future, with next destinations almost equally split between employment, apprenticeships and higher education.

Alun Francis OBE, Principal and Chief Executive of Blackpool and The Fylde College, said:

“As this is now the UK’s third set of T Level results, understanding of the opportunities they provide is improving, but there is still more to do to communicate the scope of their potential. Organisations need highly skilled people to drive growth and success. Young people seek engaging and relevant education, and vibrant career opportunities. T Levels deliver success for everybody involved. Designed by employers, they are transforming education and will positively impact the wider economy.”

Francis, who alongside his role at the college is also Chair of the Social Mobility Commission, sees further education colleges as having a vital role in creating a level playing field of opportunity for the area.

“It’s no secret that Blackpool has previously been identified as the most deprived local authority area in the UK. T Levels offer a bright future ahead for our young people as education has the ability to lift people out of poverty and make a significant difference to the economic, social and health outcomes of our wider community.”

Francis, who has just celebrated his one-year anniversary with the college added:

“These results are amazing and demonstrate the hard work and commitment of the college’s students, professional tutors and employer-partners. Working together enables us to maximise the positive impact of the programme for all involved and we are incredibly proud of what this year’s students achieved. Collectively we are demonstrating that T Levels can be, and in our case certainly are, highly effective at creating the next generation of skilled employees for industry.”

Students graduating this year from the T Level programme at Blackpool and The Fylde College have studied subjects as diverse as engineering, health, education and childcare, and digital technologies. All have been awarded fully funded degree apprenticeship roles, gained employment, secured places at a range of universities or are studying for a higher level technical qualification.

Construction management company VINCI Building offered placements to T Level students, who worked on the new £100m Blackpool Civil Service Hub development. The business has since helped some of the students gain employment following their courses.

Hannah Bailey, Social Value Manager, said:

“T Level students who spend their work placement with us are given responsibilities and treated with respect as if they are an employee. This gives them the technical experience on real-life projects but also the softer skills to enable them to become work ready, such as communication skills and how to behave in the workplace.

“One of our social value goals is to get more people into work and we believe T Levels are one of the ways to do this, helping local people become work ready and gain the on-the-job skills they need.”

Sarah Hamilton, Widening Participation Manager in the Workforce Education Directorate at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which offered placements to B&FC students, said:

“T Levels really support the trust’s ‘grow our own’ strategy, and it is great to see our learners succeed when they complete their qualification.”

Cordelia Waterland-Jones received a distinction for her T Level cyber security and networking and was the only girl on her course, but describes her group as being like a family.

She said:

“My results are unbelievable – a distinction is the dream! The course has been perfect for me because it’s entirely focused on computing. I’m a visual learner – I like to be hands-on – so the industry placement sold it to me.

“I loved the industry placement. I got to work for my dream employer and be a part of lots of different departments, learning networking and so many other computer skills.

“I want to be a cyber security analyst for the company that I did my placement with, and I start my apprenticeship with them in September so I am on the right path.”

Cordelia’s mum, Claire Waterland-Jones, added:

“As parents you normally push for A-Levels, but it wouldn’t have suited Cordelia – she would have given up. Having T-Levels here as an option, the style of course, is exactly what she needed and she has done incredibly well.”

Hollie Worsley, 18, studied the T Level Health (NHS Future Talent Programme), gaining a merit, and is now embarking on an apprenticeship to become a paramedic. When she was just 11, Hollie calmly took the phone from her mum when on a 999 call and clearly relayed information to the call handler after her grandad had fallen. She spent her placement doing 12-hour shifts at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, with time on the respiratory and cardiac wards followed by a stint with the ambulance service. Hollie said: “The placement made me want to be a paramedic even more than before. Being able to get the experience and carry out tasks but also learn from the medical staff and paramedics was really valuable. I’d definitely recommend a T Level for anyone wanting to join the medical profession.”

Charlotte Freeman, 18, a T Level Health (NHS Future Talent Programme) student, chose the T Level because of the work placement element, which she spent at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the medical enhanced care unit and maternity unit. She is moving on to a midwifery degree at UCLAN after gaining a merit.

Charlotte, who moved to Blackpool from the Midlands before her course began, said:

“I did body washes, changed beds, gave patients their food, worked with the physios and joined the nurses giving out medication – it was eye-opening how busy it was. Working on the maternity unit was interesting and cemented it in my mind that that’s what I really want to do.

“The college supported me with my dyslexia and checked in regularly to make sure I settled in, so I’ve had a great time at Blackpool and the Fylde.”