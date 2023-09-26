Bolton College Celebrates Official Opening of Job Shop

Bolton College, an integral part of the University of Bolton Group, has welcomed guests to the official opening of its Job Shop, an exciting new talent hub connecting its students and apprentices to leading local and regional businesses.

Located in the College’s Student Experience Zone, the Job Shop will give its learners opportunities to connect with leading employers, whilst the businesses in turn gain exclusive access to fresh talent from their own sectors.

The Job Shop’s services are also available to the public, offering a course matching service that will allow them to upskill, find work or advance in their careers.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Bolton College’s Deputy Principal, Mark Burgoyne, who said:

“Bolton College has a history of supporting the people of Bolton and beyond, equipping them with the skills and qualifications for successful careers.

“Bolton College’s Job Shop formally recognises our commitment to not only supporting our learners, but being a key organisation for helping employers and businesses to fill vacancies.

“We are so grateful to the employers, organisations and stakeholders who have attended the launch to support this exciting new venture.”

Attendees included representatives from Bolton at Home, Bolton Council, Connexions, Alliance Learning, Bolton NHS and the University of Bolton, as well as College board members and other organisations and businesses.

Ben Sudworth, a Manufacturing Engineering Manager at MBDA (UK), said:

“The Job Shop is a great innovation and an important tool to bridge the gap between what employers need and what education offers.

“It offers employers a great way to create strong connections with education and create a pipeline of skilled workers for Bolton and the wider area.

“Working with the College is a partnership; Bolton College takes pride in the work they do with industry, including tailoring curriculum based on industry feedback, giving their students the best opportunity to prepare for employment.”

The Job Shop is located at the College’s Deane Road Campus and is open Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm.

