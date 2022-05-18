Borders College amongst the top-performing colleges in Scotlan

Staff at Borders College are celebrating the news that they are one of the top three colleges in Scotland, in terms of full-time learner success, performing well above the national average according to the latest Scottish Funding Council figures for 2020-2021 published recently.



And the great news for learners doesn’t end there as the college has been rated in the top quartile for all of the key success measures for each of the key performance indicators of colleges nationally.



Success above the national averages has been put down to supportive, imaginative, and resourceful teaching methods adopted by lecturers at the college. Despite the challenges of lockdown, students were still given high-quality learning experiences with the use of technology to arrange virtual visits, workplace activities and industry masterclasses.



On-campus learning was prioritised for those undertaking practical activities in salons and workshops, with careful planning around social distances within teaching areas.



Curriculum staff were quick to respond to the Covid crisis by being agile and changing, not only the content of courses but timetables and even awarding bodies. As work placements could not be undertaken replacement Data Science units were introduced.



College achievement coaches also played a pivotal role in supporting students who were finding it difficult to engage and were at risk of dropping out of their course.



Borders College also responded to the technological requirement placed on us by the new learning and teaching environment forced upon the college by the pandemic and ensured that any student who required access to digital equipment was given access to the appropriate kit. This amounted over to 500 laptops being issued and additional support for those with connectivity issues.



In addition, there was an increase in E-learning staff to support the new online demand for teaching material, as well as on-campus support in the iLearn hub where appropriate.



Key to the overall wellbeing of students was the role played by the Student Support team who rapidly adapted their wrap-around support for pastoral, health and wellbeing and specific learning needs to a remote delivery mode.



Angela Cox, Borders College Principal, said:



“These outcomes are testimony to the commitment, flexibility and values of our Borders College staff. I am extremely proud of our collective endeavour, which has provided all our students with the best possible opportunity to achieve their qualifications during this extraordinary time.“

