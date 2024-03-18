Brickwork student hailed Welsh champion

NPTC Group of Colleges’ brickwork apprentice has won a prestigious title and could now become the best in Britain.

James Luc Martin, A Level 3 Brickwork apprentice from Neath College, became Senior Welsh Champion at The Guild of Bricklayers Welsh Section competition held at Coleg Gwent recently.

James is in the third year of his apprenticeship with local business Watts Brickwork but attends college through our work-based learning team, Pathways Training.

James was put to the test with a complexed Level 3 task but beat entrants from across Wales with his high level of precision and technique.

Edward Jones, Deputy Head of School of Construction and the Built Environment who was at the competition and thrilled at James’s success said:

‘’James’s performance in the competition was fantastic. He worked to a very high standard throughout and produced a top-quality job and should be very proud of his achievement.

Congratulations must go to his College lecturer John Lewis for the fantastic support and training that has helped him become such a talented bricklayer.’’

‘’Good Luck for the final James!’’

James will now represent Wales at the prestigious final in Herts Regional College, Turnford on Thursday 20th June 2024.

The Guild of Bricklayers was founded in 1932 to promote and maintain the highest standards of craftsmanship in brickwork. Each year the Guild organises regional brickwork competitions at Senior, Junior and Schools levels with a National Final, it’s a highlight of the calendar and a sought after accolade.