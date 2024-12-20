Celebrating Anne’s Contribution to Youth Social Action at National AoC Annual Conference

Anne Draper, a Youth Social Action (YSA) Apprentice at Weston College, delivered an inspiring session titled “The Importance of Embedding Youth Social Action in Further Education: Best Practice Examples of Student Engagement, Development and Connectivity” at the prestigious Association of Colleges (AoC) Annual Conference in Birmingham.

Anne’s presentation emphasised the critical role that youth social action plays in further education institutions. By integrating youth-led initiatives into the fabric of college life, Anne highlighted how students can develop essential skills such as leadership, teamwork, and resilience. These opportunities not only enhance personal growth but also prepare young people to contribute meaningfully to their communities and future workplaces.

Drawing from her experience at Weston College, Anne shared real-life examples of successful youth social action projects. These included initiatives where students collaborated to address local social issues, organise fundraising events, and engage in peer mentoring schemes. She underscored how such activities foster a sense of responsibility and community among students, while also strengthening their connections to the college and their peers.

One of the key takeaways from Anne’s session was the importance of institutional support for youth social action. She advocated for colleges to actively prioritise and embed these programs within their strategic plans, ensuring that staff are equipped to guide and encourage student participation. This holistic approach not only benefits the learners but also enhances the overall culture of inclusive and engagement within educational institutions.

The session resonated strongly with attendees, who praised Anne for her passion and insight. By sharing practical strategies and best practice examples, she provided valuable guidance for colleges looking to implement or enhance youth social action programs. Her ability to connect with the audience—speaking both as a young leader and as someone directly involved in these initiatives—made her session particularly impactful.

Anne Draper’s session not only highlighted the trans-formative power of youth social action but also inspired attendees to consider how they could adopt similar approaches in their own institutions. Her work continues to pave the way for a more inclusive and socially responsible educational experience for students across the UK.