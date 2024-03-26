Fashion show will be a stylish finale for Music Production student Isabelle

University of Winchester(@_UoW) Music Production student Isabelle Cross isn’t satisfied with just recording some music for her final year project.

Instead, she’s planning to finish her course in style by organising a fashion show to accompany her compositions.

Hampshire Runway will take to the catwalk at the plush Lainston House hotel, in Sparsholt, featuring outfits created by fashion students from the University of Portsmouth.

Isabelle contacted the head of Fashion and Design at Portsmouth in October and was put in touch with second and third-year students and some graduates keen to get their creations into the spotlight.

Drawings of their designs helped provide inspiration for Isabelle who has written music in different styles and moods to match the outfits (some of which are quite outlandish) to be modelled on the night.

“I’ve always loved fashion and I thought it would be cool to set a fashion to my music,” said Isabelle, 21, from Milton Keynes.

She composed the music on the piano and then programmed arrangements on the computer using Logic Pro X.

The organisation on the night will be vital so Isabelle has enlisted the help of her dad, Nigel, a teacher, as a backstage manager to ensure the models stay on time with the music.

Dr Niall Thomas, Senior lecturer in Music Production at the University of Winchester, said:

“It’s really exciting to see our Music Production students putting on these types of events. Isabelle has taken everything she has learnt about Music & Sound Production and Live Events and transferred those skills into another exciting, creative industry.

“Isabelle’s work is a great example of the innovative work our students produce – we can’t wait to see the end result on the night!”

The event, on 4 April in the hotel’s largest meeting space, Dawley Barn will be filmed by students and recent graduates from the University of Winchester’s Film and Media course.