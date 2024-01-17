Fife College opens applications for 2024/25 with new school leavers guarantee

Fife College is excited to announce that applications for 400 courses starting in August are now open.

The 2024/25 courses are being launched with a guarantee to offer a place to every eligible school leaver.

The guarantee includes assistance for every pupil who meets the minimum entry requirements to find a course that aligns with their unique circumstances, ensuring a pathway to success and helping them achieve their full potential.

The opening of applications for the 2024/25 academic year follows news last month that Fife College is officially one of the best colleges in Scotland to go from ‘learn’ to ‘earn’.

According to the latest Scottish Funding Council report, 94.9% of successful full-time students from the College reported that they had gone from completing their course to a job, training and/or further study three to six months after qualifying.

Achieved in part thanks to the College’s close links to local industries and employers, the figure is the highest ever recorded, up 1.5% on the 2020/21 number and much higher than the latest college sector average (82.9%).

Jim Metcalfe, Fife College Principal, said:

“The transition from school to college is a major step, and we are dedicated to ensuring that every school leaver in the Fife region has the opportunity to realise their ambitions. This guarantee to school leavers reflects our commitment to making further and higher education accessible and tailored to the individual needs of each student. “Education is a powerful catalyst for personal, economic, and community development. By guaranteeing an offer of a place to eligible school leavers, we aim to remove barriers and provide a seamless transition to higher education for local talent. “Open to all, our 2024/25 course offering covers 40 different subject areas. With full and part-time study options, from starter courses and apprenticeships up to Higher National and degree pathways, we are committed to making sure there is something for everyone at Fife College.”

