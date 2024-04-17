Free Opportunity for Students Interested in Accountancy and Finance

First Intuition, a leading accountancy training provider, is delighted to announce the return of its highly anticipated Accountancy Academy. Aimed at 15 – 19-year-olds interested in knowing more about a career in accountancy and finance, the free academy offers the opportunity to learn what it is like to work in an accountancy role and what is needed to get to a job in it.

Every year, First Intuition centres extend a warm invitation to local students to participate in their free Accountancy Academies. These academies serve as a valuable platform for aspiring individuals to gain a deeper understanding of the accountancy sector and the diverse job roles it offers, to help them identify if it is the right career path for them. Attendees will also learn about the different paths they can take into a career in accounting, how to put together a winning CV, and hear directly from accountancy employers.

Gareth John, Director at First Intuition said:

“Our Accountancy Academies are back, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome students eager to learn more about careers in finance and accounting, whether students are already set on pursuing a career in accountancy or simply curious about the industry, our academies are designed to provide valuable insights and guidance.”

The Accountancy Academy, spanning two days, is facilitated by First Intuition’s experienced tutors, each with expertise and experience working in accountancy roles. The academies have helped thousands of students learn more about the types of roles in the industry and determine whether a career in accountancy aligns with their skills and aspirations.

Key topics covered during the academy include:

Careers in accountancy

Getting started in the field

Study pathways

CV writing and interview tips

Employer Q&A forum

First Intuition encourages all school and college students interested in exploring careers in accountancy and finance to attend these informative sessions.

Feedback from students who have attended previous academies include:

“Thanks for providing the opportunity with the Accountancy Academy it really has helped me gain wider knowledge into the profession.”

“I would like to say thank you to everyone from FI for this opportunity, it has been an immense help.”

“All the sessions were amazing and have really helped me with my decision to become an accountant!”

“This opportunity has inspired me to apply for an accountancy apprenticeship.”