From single father taxi driver to teacher: how the transformative power of Higher Education helped Derek change his career later in life

While he may have enjoyed school, it’s fair to say that Derek Crosby was not the most academic of students.

“I didn’t leave with many qualifications, which meant that I never really felt confident of following my dream to be a police officer,” he admits today.

Disability emerging in his mid-20s also played its part in Derek’s ambitions going unfulfilled, and he found himself 20 years later as a single father driving a taxi to make a living.

“I felt I’d reached a bit of a dead end,” he says.

A turning point came when, amongst the late-night nefarious fares and those who used his car as a mobile confession booth, a passenger encouraged Derek to consider what higher education could do for him.

“She had done a degree at the university centre in St Helens and she suggested I find out more about doing the same.

“So I went up there at that time in my life, met the tutor of the criminal justice degree course and he agreed to give a chance, to see what I could do.

“From that day, I was hooked on learning all over again,” he beams.

Derek only missed one day’s education over the whole four years of his course as he learned all about the UK’s criminal justice system and why criminals do what they do.

His lecturers could see something in Derek which would make him a good teacher. However, he persisted with a career in the probation service because he wanted to help people change their lives.

The role came to an end and, reluctant to return to taxi driving, Derek once again opted to help people turn their fortunes around by enrolling on the postgraduate certificate of education (PGCE) that he took at The City of Liverpool College.

“The support I had as I completed the course was amazing,” he says.

“In fact, it’s still something I benefit from today. The College has supported the needs I have due to my disability and in turn this helps me support my social sciences, sociology and criminology students and help them face barriers such as disability, age discrimination, anxiety or lack of confidence.

“Getting these students onto higher education courses through the access courses on which I teach is my ideal job.

“My own background helps me inspire students, especially those with disabilities or those who are older. These are not limits, but instead they are barriers that they can overcome with determination and passion.

“It’s so rewarding to see students like this grow in confidence, succeed academically and go on to university,” he continues.

It’s obviously a feeling of mutual respect as Derek still receives news of graduations and thank-you cards in the post from his former students as their careers take them to places they might otherwise have only dreamed.

“I’m proud of the journey I took to get here but I’m also grateful for the role I play in people’s lives,” he concludes. “There is never a day when I wake up and dread going to work.”