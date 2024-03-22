GM Colleges take part in simulation challenge at Salford Business School

At the University of Salford Business School, adopting new technologies and using these to create opportunities is central to the work of the School. In a long-standing partnership with Edumundo, the university is able to offer students the chance to experience simulated business scenarios, to improve their decision-making and strategic thinking in a real-world scenario.

Now, the University has expanded its use of the technology to allow students from three local colleges to take part in the Edumundo Business Simulation Challenge. The inter-college competition has been running since January 2024, with the final held at the University of Salford on Friday 15 March.

Students from Pendleton Sixth Form College, The Sixth Form, Bolton, and Oldham Sixth Form College spent a day playing the role of the managers of a chocolate manufacturer and wholesaler, working in teams of three to make operational and managerial decisions over four simulated trading years. The top two teams from each college were then invited to the final at Salford Business School.

The Challenge, which used Edumundo’s simulation technology, was designed so that students could learn about the intersectionality of various business functions, and gain an understanding of how each business function impacts and connects to one another. This is often lacking when subjects such as marketing, human resources and finance are taught in isolation.

The final of the Challenge saw the six competing teams battle it out over five simulated years, with the lead changing hands multiple times throughout the day.

Congratulations to Milonga Mututu and Sonny O’Brien from Pendleton Sixth Form College, who claimed the top prize of a £350 Amazon voucher each on the day.

Milonga Mututu commented:

“I think the simulation is really good and an effective way of learning and teaching because it tests a student’s business knowledge. I learnt a lot from the simulation in terms of how important the manufacturing/ production process is because if you don’t have enough machines it could cause a shortage due to the demand for the product being higher than supply.”

Dr Richard Bell, Senior Lecturer in Digital Business at Salford Business School, who helped to organise the Challenge, commented: “It was fantastic to see young people so engaged with this technology and the concepts it presents. By using simulations such as Edumundo’s technology, students are able to apply classroom learning to a real-world setting, navigating challenges similar to those they will face when they enter the world of business and management. Engaging with the local community is key to what we do here at Salford, and I’d like to thank all the colleges which took part for their commitment to the Challenge.”

Sarah Hardie, Deputy Head of Business, Financial Studies and Economics at Pendleton Sixth Form College, added: “Thank you to Salford Business School for hosting this fantastic day. The students were so thrilled with their prize – you have really made their weekend and I am sure they will ‘dine out’ on their success for a while. The student ambassadors were a real credit to you. I had some excellent conversations with them about their futures.”

Salford Business School uses the Edumundo simulation technology for its own students, hosting the annual North Sea Student Challenge Competition, which this year saw students from HAN University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands, visit Salford and compete against their peers.