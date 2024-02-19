Headteachers attend the PTI Leadership Symposium thanks to funds raised by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery

Education charity, the PTI, supports teacher training work, thanks to funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and awarded by Postcode Support Trust. This support has enabled Headteachers to attend the PTI’s annual Leadership Symposium at Fanham’s Hall.

The PTI inspires teachers and school leaders to become more effective, enthusiastic and influential by putting subject-centred teaching at the heart of schools. Their sustainable approach to professional development helps teachers to become experts in their subjects, and pass on a love of learning to their students.

The PTI Leadership Symposium is a unique opportunity for school leaders to openly discuss current challenges and opportunities in teaching within a collaborative peer network. Participants consider how they can enhance and improve their school’s standards and develop the quality of their teachers. They develop long-term strategies to raise standards in their school and meet a diverse community of school leaders from around the country to share leadership strategies that focus on improving teaching and learning, recruiting and developing passionate teachers, and conducting action-based research.

Matt Davies, Headteacher at Pensilva Primary School said of the course:

“The Leadership Residential was a fantastic opportunity to meet with leaders from across the country. It showed the many similar challenges faced in education and how these are tackled in a creative way.”

Funding raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, which is part of wider support for the King Charles III Charitable Fund, supports the expansion of The PTI’s Leadership Programmes and helps the PTI to increase the stretch and challenge within school departments. The Department Development Programme encourages schools to engage in curriculum improvements and projects that will result in better subject provision, as well as motivating teachers to deepen their subject knowledge. The programme also connects secondary school teachers to a network of other teachers across England and Wales.

As experienced teachers, the PTI supports other teachers to deliver the highest quality teaching by giving them access to unique and sustainable professional development opportunities. Working in primary and secondary schools in England and Wales, the PTI has activities for teachers of any level of experience, as well as school leaders.

In 2022/23 the PTI worked with 10% of the country’s secondary schools. More than two thirds of teachers who had considered leaving the profession said they were less likely to because of their work with the PTI, and over 90% of teachers were more excited about teaching their subject after working with the PTI.

For more information, visit www.ptieducation.org