LSEC wins regional title and secures place in national FE maths challenge final

A group of students from London South East Colleges claimed first place in the Einstein category at the Regional Final of the MEI Further Education Maths Challenge last week.

Hosted at Croydon College, the Regional Final brought together high-performing teams from further education providers across the area. This is the first year the college has entered the competition, and the victory has succeeded in the team’s advancement to next month’s National Final.

The college’s participation in the competition has been coordinated by English & Maths Coordinator Neil Spry. In-class heats were held to give all learners the opportunity to participate, with challenging mathematical tasks designed to uncover standout talent. Top-scoring students progressed to the College Finals, where the field was narrowed down to 16 learners who then represented LSEC at the Regional stage.

LSEC teams secured notable success across multiple categories:

Einstein Category – 1st Place: Achieved by learners from IT & Digital Media.

Funkies Category – 3rd Place: Achieved by first-year learners competing at this level.

The winning Einstein team will now go on to represent LSEC at the National Final on Tuesday 21 April, taking place at Solihull College & University Centre. They will compete against leading FE colleges from across the country.

MEI’s Further Education Maths Challenge is a national competition designed to inspire and support post-16 students who are improving their maths skills and working towards gaining a Functional Skills maths qualification or improving their GCSE Mathematics grade.

Improve engagement

Build confidence

Encourage teamwork

The competition reaches over 92 colleges and 40,000 students annually, with activities such as Kahoot quizzes and Tarsia puzzles culminating in exciting Regional Finals and a new National Final.

Deputy CEO and Executive Principal of London South East Colleges, Asfa Sohail, said:

“We are incredibly proud of that of our students. This success is testament to their hard work and the support of great staff.

“Competitions like this are a brilliant example of the talent, ambition and determination we see across further education every day. As we celebrate Colleges Week, achievements like this remind us that colleges are nurturing exceptional skills in every subject area – from maths and science to digital, technical and creative disciplines. The success of these learners shows just how much potential exists within the FE sector, and why it deserves to be championed and celebrated.

“We wish these talented students the very best for the national finals in April!”