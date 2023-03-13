Previous North Kent College student played the role of ‘Bianca’ in Othello

Kirsty J Curtis, North Kent College, Miskin student from 2004-2008, played the role of ‘Bianca’ in Othello by William Shakespeare at the National Theatre directed by Clint Dyer.

Kirsty started her Miskin journey by training in Dance before moving to Acting and graduating in 2008, Kirsty says

“I graduated The Miskin nearly 15 years ago and still to this day am I supported and loved by the family. Everyone keeps in contact. I have even been back a few times to direct and work at The Miskin. These guys taught me my craft and discipline and I am always forever grateful to them. “

After studying at Miskin Kirsty went on to study at Rose Burford Drama School and left in 2012 as a Graduate with a BA (hons) Degree. Since her time at Rose Bruford, she has worked with various agents and agencies whilst building strong working relationships, She stared in a variety of TV Series and short films including Harlots, Call the Midwife, Homeless Ashes and played Bianca in Othello at the National Theatre from November 2022 till January 2023.

Othello, directed by Clint Dyer, is a new vision for one of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedies. ‘Wed in secret, Desdemona and Othello crave a new life together, but as unseen forces conspire against them, they find their future is not theirs to decide’. Bianca is Cassio’s jealous lover; her role is significant in the progress of lago’s scheme to make Othello believe that his wife Desdemona is cheating on him with Cassio.

Kirsty reminisced on her time at North Kent College, stating

“I believe Miskin Theatre is the best place to learn and grow as a performer. There is no other place like it! It’s a family unit that nurtures you into the person you are today. You are taught your profession and your passion here and I would not have had it any other way. It’s not easy but neither is the industry. The Miskin Theatre is your second home and a place of encouragement and real solid training. It is hard but amazing at the same time. Everyone I know who has been to The Miskin will always have a big love for it in their heart! “

Published in