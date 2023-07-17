Rallying fan Efa on track to pursue dream motorsport career

Rallying enthusiast Efa Glyn Jones is gearing up to pursue her dreams after receiving an offer from Swansea University to study Motorsport.

Efa, from Porthmadog, was named Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s engineering student of the year, and is on track for a triple distinction at the end of her BTEC Level 3 Enhanced General Engineering course.

The 18-year-old has been studying engineering for the past two years, sharing her time between the CaMDA and Hafan campuses in Dolgellau and Pwllheli respectively.

As a keen motorsport fan, in her spare time she works with engineers at rally events to service the vehicles, while her passion for the sport was reflected in her Welsh Baccalaureate dissertation, ‘Does rallying need saving in the UK?’

Now her ambitions of working in the industry have now been turbo-charged by the offer of a university place.

Efa said: “I have had a keen interest in motorsport from a very young age, ever since my mother took me to rallying events all over the country.

Efa being presented with her Engineering Achiever of the Year award by Marius Jones, Programme Area Manager for Construction and Engineering at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor

“After studying engineering at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Dolgellau and Pwllheli campuses I have gained a broad knowledge of general engineering topics and developed my self-confidence further to take the next step in my education to specialise in the motorsport industry.

“I would like to thank the staff at both sites for their support and encouragement over the past two years.”

Efa’s hard work and outstanding academic accomplishments were recognised when she was named engineering student of the year at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s annual Further Education Achievers Awards ceremony, which was held at Plas Tan y Bwlch in Maentwrog last month.

Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor lecturer Emlyn Evans said:

“A dedicated learner, Efa strives to do her best producing work to an outstanding quality, consistently achieving the highest grades in her coursework.

“Engineers are always striving for perfection and Efa is no exception. She has taken on constructive feedback from all her tutors to produce high quality assignments consistently in all modules to reach her target grade of triple distinction in the BTEC Level 3 Enhanced General Engineering course, which is an extremely difficult task to achieve.

“Efa often chooses to challenge herself practically too – one example being the design and manufacture of a wind tunnel for her engineering project, for which she has designed a test rig to demonstrate the airflow over objects as a training aid for students to help visualise airflow.”

He added: “Efa’s hard work, diligence and dedication has been rewarded with an offer from Swansea University to study Motorsport next year, the staff are sure that Efa’s drive, determination and positive work ethic will make her successful in whatever she decides to pursue in the future.”

If you would like to know more about the BTEC provision at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, please contact Emlyn Evans via email evans12e@gllm.ac.uk

